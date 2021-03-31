Italy Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

The who, what, where and when you need for the Azzurre’s championship campaign
Andrea Di Giandomenico has named a 30-player squad for this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
As well as experienced backs like captain Manuela Furlan (75 caps) and scrum-half Sara Barattin (95 caps), the squad features four uncapped players in Alyssa D’Inca, Gaia Maris, Sofia Rolfi and Sara Seye.
Italy host England in their first pool match before travelling to Scotland for their second, then they will play the team ranked in the equivalent position in Pool A, one of France, Ireland or Wales, on ‘finals day’.
Backs
(DoB/Club/Position)
Sara Barattin (11 Sep 1986/Arredissima Villorbas/Scrum-half)
Beatrice Capomaggi (29 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre)
Alyssa D’Inca (23 Mar 2002/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/Scrum-half)
Manuela Furlan (30 Jun 1988/Arredissima Villorba/Full-back)
Veronica Madia (16 Jan 1995/Rugby Colorno/Fly-half)
Maria Magatti (21 Aug 1992/CUS Milano/Wing)
Benedetta Mancini (23 May 1995/Unione R Capitolina/Wing)
Aura Muzzo (12 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre)
Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi (6 Dec 2001/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing)
Laura Paganni (24 Feb 1999/CUS Milano/Fly-half)
Beatrice Rigoni (1 Aug 1995/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre)
Sofia Rolfi (24 Oct 2001/Rugby Colorno/Wing)
Michela Sillari (23 Feb 1993/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre)
Sofia Stefan (12 May 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing)
Forwards
Ilaria Arrighetti (2 Mar 1993/Stade Rennais/Back-row)
Melissa Bettoni (7 May 1991/Stade Rennais/Hooker)
Lucia Cammarano (27 Jul 1992/Rugby Belve Neroverdi/Hooker)
Giordana Duca (9 Sep 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Lock)
Valeria Fedrighi (5 Sep 1992/Toulouse/Lock)
Giada Franco (11 Jul 1996/Rugby Colorno/Back-row)
Lucia Gai (3 May 1991/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Prop)
Elisa Giordano (1 Nov 1990/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row)
Isabella Locatelli (23 Oct 1994/Rugby Monza 1949/Back-row)
Gaia Maris (5 Dec 2001Valsugana Rugby Padova/Hooker)
Francesca Sberna (6 Dec 1992/Calvisano/Back-row)
Sara Seye (26 Aug 2000/Kawasaki Robot Calvisano/Prop)
Francesca Sgorbini (7 Jan 2001/ASM Romagnat/Back-row)
Sara Tounesi (19 Jul 1995/ASM Romagnat/Prop)
Silvia Turani (6 Jul 1995/FC Grenoble/Prop)
Beatrice Veronese (11 Mar 1996/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row)
Italy Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2021
(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)
Round Two
Sat 10 April Italy v England (2pm, Stadio Plebisito, Padova) Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player
Round Three
Sat 17 April Scotland v Italy (5pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow) Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player
Finals
Sat 24 April Italy v Pool B team ranked in same position (noon) Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player
