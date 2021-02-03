The Cardiff Blues winger will miss Wales' first two games of the Six Nations

Josh Adams suspended for two matches for Covid breach

Josh Adams has been suspended for Wales’ first two Six Nations matches having breached Covid-19 protocols.

The Cardiff Blues winger has been released from the Wales squad and will miss the matches against Ireland and Scotland after attending a family gathering on Sunday.

The squad had been released from national camp on Saturday afternoon and Adams met up with his family the following day before returning to the Vale Resort on Tuesday, when the breach was immediately raised.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures.

“All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

“On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

“He was present at a small, immediate family gathering to celebrate a milestone with those close to him but that is against the rules and action had to be taken.”

Adams has apologised, saying: “When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

“It was wrong to do this. I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologise to my team-mates and to our supporters for my mistake.”

Adams has been a regular on the wing for Wales in recent years and started eight of their ten Tests in 2020, so his absence for Sunday’s game against Ireland and the trip to BT Murrayfield the following Saturday is a blow.

Pivac still has several back-three options available to him with Hallam Amos, Louis Rees-Zammit, Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Liam Williams all part of Wales’ Six Nations squad, although the latter is banned for the opening fixture against Ireland.



