Johnny Sexton kicks 22 points to inflict 32-18 misery on indisciplined England

Keith Earls try sparks Ireland rout of England

Keith Earls scored his first try against England for 11 years to break the deadlock in today’s Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium.

And once again it was a try that had Paul O’Connell’s fingerprints over it as it stemmed from a clever lineout play. No 8 Jack Conan outjumped Tom Curry at the back and palmed the ball down for Earls coming through a gap on the burst.

Earls went round Jonny May, the last defender, and made the line for his first try against England since he scored at Twickenham in 2010.

Johnny Sexton’s conversion put Ireland 10-3 ahead after 23 minutes. Owen Farrell and Sexton each landed a couple of penalties as well in the first half-hour in a match that didn’t quite match up to its billing in the opening period.

Watch Earls’s superb try here…

England had bossed the first quarter without making it count on the scoreboard. Ireland held up a front lineout drive over the line but otherwise chances were few and far between.

Dave Kilcoyne went off for an HIA after a clash of heads with Kyle Sinckler and there was an example of George Ford’s skill with the boot as he launched a spiral bomb that deceived Conor Murray in front of his posts. Bundee Aki got back to bail him out of trouble.

Robbie Henshaw, talked up as a strong contender for the Lions Test team this summer, made a number of valuable interventions. One of them, a man-and-ball tackle on Elliot Daly, resulted in a penalty for sealing off that Sexton kicked to cancel out Farrell’s opening penalty for a lineout infringement. Henshaw was to win the Man of the Match award.

Ireland grew stronger as the half elapsed and they scored a second try four minutes before half-time when Conan crossed after some excellent phase play.

Watch his try below. It helped Ireland into a 20-6 lead at the break and history was squarely behind the hosts because the side leading at half-time had won the previous 27 fixtures between the sides.

England introduced Jamie George and Ellis Genge into the fray for the second half. Far from invigorating the visitors, England’s performance became ragged as the indiscipline issues that have marred their championship began to surface once more. “Too many loose threads,” said commentator Nick Mullins about England.

Earls came within a whisker of another try following a dextrous finish from a cross-kick but the try was chalked off for a knock-on by Healy.

Nevertheless, the first points of the half went to the faultless Sexton. And when Ireland’s captain knocked over another three-pointer, after Healy forced a penalty at the scrum, the Irish had stretched their advantage to a massive 26-6.

Farrell went off for an HIA but momentum swung unexpectedly England’s way as Aki tackled Billy Vunipola too high. The incident was reviewed and the Connacht centre was sent off, a repeat of his red card against Samoa at the 2019 World Cup.

Almost immediately, England reduced the deficit as they set up a driving maul and George broke down the short side to put Ben Youngs in for the try.

If there were any jitters in the Irish camp, they were soon eased as Sexton landed his fifth penalty with little more than ten minutes remaining. When replacement Jonny Hill changed his binding at a defensive maul, England conceded their 14th penalty and Sexton made them pay in customary manner, 32-11.

England recovered a smidgeon of respectability in the closing moments as Jonny May crossed on the left for a converted try. Ireland were down to 13 at that stage as Murray was sin-binned for going offside on his line.

After all the chat about Daly switching to 13, he played at full-back after all because Max Malins suffered a soft-tissue leg injury in training yesterday. Ollie Lawrence came in at 13 and George Martin joined the bench.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Jamison Gibson Park, 22 Billy Burns, 23 Jordan Larmour.

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Ollie Lawrence, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 George Martin, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Joe Marchant.

