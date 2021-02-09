The Ireland back-rower will be available for final Six Nations match against England

Peter O’Mahony banned for three matches

Peter O’Mahony has been banned for three matches after being sent off in Ireland’s Six Nations opener againt Wales.

The Munster back-rower was shown a red card for a dangerous charge into a ruck in the 14th minute that resulted in his shoulder making contact with the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis.

O’Mahony admitted the act of dangerous play at his hearing and an independent disciplinary committee rated the offence as “reckless” and ruled it mid-range, which meant a starting point of six weeks in terms of the ban. Given O’Mahony’s conduct at the hearing and previous disciplinary record, the committee decided the player could receive the full 50% reduction in sanction.

Therefore he is banned for “three meaningful matches” and until 14 March 2021. He will miss Ireland‘s next three Six Nations matches against France, Italy and Scotland, but he will be available for selection for their final fixture against England in Dublin.

A Six Nations statement read: “In assessing the seriousness of the offending, the committee found that the offending was reckless. They were satisfied that the player’s conduct breached World Rugby Law 9.20(a), in that he charged into a ruck. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. The Committee noted that the offending involved reckless contact with the head of the Wales No 3.

“As the conduct involved contact with the head, although noting that no injury was suffered by the Wales No 3, the committee determined that the entry point was mid-range, which for this offence is six weeks.

“It was accepted that there were no off-field aggravating factors, and the disciplinary committee concluded after careful consideration of the player’s record and conduct in the hearing, that the player was entitled to a 50% reduction of sanction in mitigation. The player is suspended from 7 February 2021 to 14 March 2021, which represents three meaningful matches to the player. The player is free to play again on 15 March 2021.”

