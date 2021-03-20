Scotland secure try bonus point in 28 minutes against Italy

Watch all the first-half tries from BT Murrayfield

Scotland secure bonus point in 28 minutes against Italy

It took Scotland just 28 minutes to score four tries and secure the bonus point against Italy – quicker than any other country has managed in the 2021 Six Nations.

France and England both got their fourth try against the Azzurri after 49 minutes while Ireland took 42 minutes. When Ken Owens touched down for his second and Wales’ fourth last weekend, the clock was on 29 minutes.

Scotland shaved a few seconds off that with Huw Jones going over the line for the hosts’ fourth try at BT Murrayfield in the 28th minute.

It was Italy, however, who got the first try of the game. Paolo Gabisi gave the visitors the perfect lineout position to attack from five metres out after kicking a penalty to touch and from the ensuing maul captain Luca Bigi broke off to score in the corner after just six minutes.

Fellow hooker David Cherry followed Bigi’s lead four minutes later as Scotland put their driving maul into action close to Italy’s line. It’s the first time in the Six Nations that both starting hookers have scored a try in the same match.

Then Scotland’s backs got in on the action. Huw Jones broke from his own 22 to the Italian half, then the ball was recycled, spread wide and Duhan van der Merwe broke down the wing to get over the try-line.

Federico Mori was then shown a yellow card for a late charge on Sam Johnson midway through the half and Scotland scored two tries while he was in the sin-bin.

First Sean Maitland and Jones combined in the Italian 22 to send Darcy Graham over.

Then Jones scored himself after another van der Merwe run and neat pass from Stuart Hogg.

It took Scotland 18 first-half minutes to score four tries and secure the bonus point, and you’d expect them to extend their 24-10 lead in the second period.

