Sean Maitland made his debut for Scotland against England in the 2013 Six Nations. The star is able to play at both wing and full-back, though he plays the majority of his rugby on the wing.

Ten things you should know about Sean Maitland

1. Sean Maitland was born 14 September 1988 in Tokoroa, New Zealand. He is eligible to play for Scotland because his grandparents were born in Scotland.

2. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 15st 13lb (101kg).

3. Maitland started his pro rugby career in New Zealand, where he played for Canterbury and the Crusaders. He moved to Glasgow Warriors in 2012 before joining Premiership club London Irish in 2015.

He signed for Saracens in 2016 and he remained at the club when they were relegated to the Championship in 2020.

4. During his time with Saracens he has won two Premiership trophies, in 2018 and 2019, and he scored a try in the 2019 final against Exeter Chiefs. He also won the European Champions Cup in 2017 and 2019 – he missed the 2017 final through injury but scored a try in the 2019 final.

5. Maitland was part of the 2013 British & Irish Lions squad that toured Australia. While he was selected in the match-day 23 for the first Test, he didn’t come off of the bench to win a cap.

6. Outside of rugby, his hobbies include playing the guitar and golf.

Is Sean Maitland married?

7. He married his long-term partner, Nava, in 2015 and the couple have two daughters together, Lucy and Lily.

8. If he didn’t play in the back three, he would want to play at No.8.

In a Q&A for Saracens in 2018. he said: “They seem like they have a pretty cool job and they get a lot of flexibility. You see Billy (Vunipola) in the back field, he’s like another full-back. You get your hands on the ball and get to carry a lot.”

9. In 2020, Maitland was among 13 Barbarians players who breached Covid rules, which resulted in their match against England being cancelled. He was handed a four-week ban, three of which were suspended.

10. Maitland is related to other rugby stars. Australia‘s Quade Cooper and Samoa’s Pele Cowley are both cousins of his.

