Scotland and Wales will both want to extend their winning ways in the tournament

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Scotland and Wales both enjoyed a winning start to this year’s Six Nations. Scotland beat England at Twickenham while Wales had a tight victory over Ireland – and both teams will be keen to continue their winning ways at BT Murrayfield this afternoon (kick-off 4.45pm).

Here are the match-day squads…

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Blade Thomson, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw Jones.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomos Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tupuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

Check out our Scotland v Wales match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Scotland v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Scotland v Wales, which kicks off at 4.45pm, will be shown live on the BBC in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Scotland.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the game takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Scotland v Wales (kick-off 4.45pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Scotland v Wales (kick-off 5.45pm) in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Scotland v Wales at 5.45pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Scotland v Wales at 5.45pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Scotland v Wales (kick-off 3.45am) is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Scotland v Wales from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

Scotland v Wales kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Scotland v Wales will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Scotland v Wales, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

