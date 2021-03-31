Who is in the Scottish championship squad and when are their matches?

Scotland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

Bryan Easson has named a 31-player Scotland squad for the Women’s Six Nations and it will be captained by Rachel Malcolm.

Elizabeth Musgrove and Jenny Maxwell return to the squad following long-term injuries while Shona Campbell, Evie Gallagher, Coreen Grant and Evie Wills are in line to make their international debuts during the championship.

Easson said: “I’ve been really encouraged by the squad’s attitude and focus in our recent training weekends and the upcoming tournament provides a great opportunity to showcase all of our hard work.”

Scotland, who recorded a confidence-boosting 13-13 draw in their last Test, kick off this year’s campaign against England in Doncaster before hosting Italy in Glasgow. Then, on ‘finals day’, they will face the team ranked in the equivalent position in Pool B, one of France, Ireland or Wales.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Shona Campbell (7 Jun 2001/Edinburgh University/Wing)

Abi Evans (30 May 1996/Darlington Mowden Park/Wing)

Megan Gaffney (3 Dec 1991/Heriots/Wing)

Coreen Grant (30 Jan 1998/Saracens/Centre)

Sarah Law (19 Dec 1994/Unattached/Fly-half)

Rhona Lloyd (17 Oct 1996/Loughborough Lightning/Wing)

Jenny Maxwell (8 Dec 1992/Loughborough Lightning/Scrum-half)

Mairi McDonald (25 Nov 1997/Hillhead Jordanhill/Scrum-half)

Liz Musgrove (25 Dec 1996/Unattached/Wing)

Helen Nelson (24 May 1994/Loughborough Lightning/Centre)

Chloe Rollie (26 Jun 1995/Harlequins/Full-back)

Rachel Shankland (26 Oct 1991/Stirling County/Wing)

Hannah Smith (30 Oct 1992/Watsonians/Centre)

Lisa Thomson (7 Sep 1997/Unattached/Centre)

Evie Tonkin (5 Aug 1997/Darlington Mowden Park/Wing)

Evie Wills (4 Feb 2001/Stirling County/Fly-half)

Forwards

Leah Bartlett (28 Aug 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop)

Christine Belisle (4 Nov 1993/Cartha Queens Park/Back-row)

Siobhan Cattigan (11 Apr 1995/Stirling County/Back-row)

Lisa Cockburn (6 Dec 1992/Darlington Mowden Park/Prop)

Katie Dougan (15 Jan 1995/Hillhead Jordanhill/Tighthead)

Evie Gallagher (22 Aug 2000/Stirling County/Back-row)

Megan Kennedy (3 Jul 1996/Stirling County/Prop)

Rachel Malcolm (23 May 1991/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row)

Rachel McLachlan (25 Feb 1999/Unattached/Back-row)

Louise McMillan (27 Jul 1997/Hillhead Jordanhill/Back-row)

Panashe Muzambe (17 Nov 1995/Watsonians/Back-row)

Jodie Rettie (31 Dec 1990/Saracens/Hooker)

Lana Skeldon (18 Oct 1993/Unattached/Hooker)

Emma Wassell (28 Dec 1994/Corstorphine Cougars/Lock)

Molly Wright (13 May 1991/Watsonians/Hooker)

