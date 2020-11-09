Six Nations bonus points – we explain how the bonus-point system works in the championship
Six Nations Bonus Points Explained
It was big news when the Six Nations introduced bonus points for the first time in the tournament’s history in 2017, awarding teams an additional point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer.
While bonus points have been widely used in domestic club competitions as well as the World Cup and Rugby Championship for many years, they had been avoided in the Six Nations because a team could win all five games – a Grand Slam – but lose out on the title if another team won four games with a bonus point and lost the other match by seven points or fewer.
To break that down, a team could secure 21 points from four wins and a loss while a team could secure only 20 points for a Grand Slam if they failed to score four tries in any of those matches.
A Grand Slam should obviously also result in a Six Nations title, so organisers solved this problem by awarding a team an additional three points should they win all five of their matches in the championship.
So this is how points are awarded in the Six Nations:
- Four points are awarded for a win.
- Two points are awarded for a draw.
- A try bonus point is awarded for scoring four or more tries in a match.
- A losing bonus point is awarded for losing by seven or fewer points.
- Three points are awarded to a team that wins all five of their matches, ie a Grand Slam.
Ireland were the first to win those three bonus points for a Grand Slam in 2018 and Wales achieved the feat too in 2019.
