Wales v England live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Wales will look to continue their bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam this afternoon (kick-off 4.45pm) against England as they have already defeated Ireland and Scotland. This means the men in red will be aiming to secure the Triple Crown as well, but England will hope to build on their victory over Italy two weeks ago.

Here are the two match-day squads for their meeting at the Principality Stadium…

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomos Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tupuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, George Martin, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, 23 Max Malins.

Check out our full Wales v England preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Wales v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v England, which kicks off at 4.45pm, will be shown live on BBC in the UK and you can also watch via iPlayer.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against England.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Wales v England is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Wales v England at 5.45pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing the match at 5.45pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Wales v England at 5.45pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Wales v England will kick off at 3.45am and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer, so you could take advantage of that to watch some Six Nations matches!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Action.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Wales v England will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Wales v England, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

