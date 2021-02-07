How you can watch Wales host Ireland in the Six Nations

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations match from anywhere

Andy Farrell’s Ireland will try to bag their first Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2013 when they play Wales this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Here are the two line-ups…

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tupuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

How to watch Wales v Ireland when you’re not in your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v Ireland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v Ireland, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on the BBC in the UK and you can also stream via BBC iPlayer.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of the match.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v Ireland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Wales v Ireland (kick-off 3pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Wales v Ireland and it will kick off at 4pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Wales v Ireland and it will kick off at 4pm. You can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Wales v Ireland from 4pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Wales v Ireland will kick off at 2am and is live on beIN Sports 3.

For those in Australia, Wales v Ireland will kick off at 2am and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports' Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports' coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Wales v Ireland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the highlights of the match will be available on Sky Sport NZ at 7am on Monday.

If you want to tune in to Wales v Ireland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the highlights of the match will be available on Sky Sport NZ at 7am on Monday.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

Wales v Ireland kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Wales v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Wales v Ireland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

