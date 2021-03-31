This is Warren Abrahams’s first championship as Wales coach

Wales Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

Warren Abrahams has selected a 32-player Wales squad for the Women’s Six Nations.

It’s more than a year since Wales played a Test – their most recent fixture against England in the 2020 championship last March – and Abrahams said: “We are all so excited to get on the pitch and represent the jersey.”

Wasps fly-half Flo Williams, Saracens prop Donna Rose and Sale Sharks scrum-half Jess Roberts will all be looking to make their Wales debuts during the championship.

Another uncapped player, Megan Davies, was a late call-up to the squad after experienced scrum-half Keira Bevan was ruled out with a leg injury, having only recently returned from a long spell on the sidelines. Alisha Butchers, Lleucu George, Beth Lewis, Carys Phillips and Kayleigh Powell are also injured.

Sale Sharks second-row Teleri Wyn Davies is in line for her first cap in three years while three players are training with the squad in a development capacity – Madi Johns, Beth Huntley and Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Wales travel to France for their opening pool game before hosting Ireland. Then they will play against the team ranked in the equivalent position in Pool A, one of England, Italy or Scotland.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Megan Davies (19 Jan 2002/Exeter/Scrum-half)

Hannah Jones (14 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Jasmine Joyce (9 Oct 1995/Bristol/Wing)

Courtney Keight (27 Dec 1997/Bristol/Centre)

Jade Knight (16 Feb 1989/Saracens/Scrum-half)

Kerin Lake (24 May 1990/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Caitlin Lewis (16 Nov 1999/Scarlets/Wing)

Lisa Neumann (23 Dec 1993/Sale/Wing)

Jess Roberts (10 May 1994/Sale/Scrum-half)

Gemma Rowland (7 Feb 1989/Bristol/Centre)

Elinor Snowsill (27 Jun 1989/Bristol/Fly-half)

Niamh Terry (30 Apr 2000/Exeter/Fly-half)

Megan Webb (9 Jan 2001/Pontyclun/Centre)

Robyn Wilkins (4 Apr 1995/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Flo Williams (27 Oct 11994/Wasps/Fly-half)

Forwards

Gwen Crabb (28 Jun 1999/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock)

Bethan Dainton (12 Apr 1989/Harlequins/Back-row)

Georgia Evans (29 Jan 1997/Saracens/Lock)

Abbie Fleming (31 Mar 1996/Exeter/Back-row)

Cerys Hale (4 Apr 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Cara Hope (24 Nov 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Gwenllian Jenkins (20 Nov 2000/Lampeter/Prop)

Natalia John (15 Feb 1996/Bristol/Lock)

Manon Johnes (17 Dec 2000/Cardiff Blues/Back-row)

Kelsey Jones (1 Sep 1997/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker)

Molly Kelly (28 Sep 2000/RGC/Hooker)

Siwan Lillicrap (21 Sep 1987/Bristol/Back-row)

Robyn Lock (22 Feb 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Back-row)

Shona Powell-Hughes (8 Jul 1991/Gloucester-Hartpury/Back-row)

Donna Rose (5 Jun 1991/Saracens/Prop)

Caryl Thomas (19 Feb 1986/Worcester/Prop)

Teleri Wyn-Davies (15 May 1997/Sale/Lock)

