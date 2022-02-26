The age-old rugby rivalry reignites at Twickenham this afternoon

England v Wales live stream: How to watch the Six Nations match

England take on Wales in the Six Nations as both sides look to bag their second win of this year’s championship. The teams lost their first-round matches, to Scotland and Ireland respectively, but they steered their tournament back on track in round two.

Dan Biggar’s late drop-goal secured Wales a 20-17 win over Scotland and Eddie Jones’s side ran riot over Italy with a 33-0 victory.

This fixture comes with plenty of history – see England v Wales: Five of the best Six Nations matches – and there was even drama in the build-up, when Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of today’s match just hours after being announced in the team.

On Thursday, Tuilagi was picked at inside-centre alongside Henry Slade in midfield, but a hamstring injury means he can’t take to the field at Twickenham and England waited until match day to confirm their team line-up after recalling Joe Marchant from Harlequins.

Take a look at our in-depth England v Wales preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

How to watch England v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like England v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

England v Wales, which kicks off at 4.45pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against England.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when England v Wales takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, England v Wales is also on free-to-air TV, with RTE2 broadcasting live coverage.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the game at 5.45pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year with kick-off for the match at 5.45pm.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match kicks off at 3.45am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to England v Wales from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The match will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

This weekend’s Six Nations fixtures are also being shown live on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The game will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

England v Wales live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like England v Wales, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.