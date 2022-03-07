Find out who Simon Middleton has picked to defend the Red Roses' championship title

England Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022

Simon Middleton has named a 40-player Red Roses squad for this year’s Women’s Six Nations title defence.

Experienced scrum-half Natasha Hunt returns to the squad having last played a Test in late 2020 while at the other end of the spectrum there are three uncapped players in May Campbell, Emma Sing and Ella Wyrwas.

Emily Scarratt is also selected after recovering from a broken leg suffered at the start of the season and is in line to win her 100th cap during the tournament. Claudia MacDonald and Cath O’Donnell will both miss the championship through injury.

Performances in the Six Nations will be crucial when Middleton has to narrow down his squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

Middleton, whose side have won the last three Six Nations titles, said: “This is our last competitive tournament before we go into the World Cup so it’s an opportunity for players to put their best foot forward.

“We’ve got a summer’s preparation to go but ultimately how people perform on the biggest stages is critical to us.

“We have a tremendous amount of competition in the squad both in terms of the established players and especially in terms of the younger players now coming through, which is great.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Caps)

Holly Aitchison (21 Feb 1997/Saracens/Centre/4)

Jess Breach (4 Nov 1997/Harlequins/Wing/19)

Heather Cowell (23 Mar 1996/Harlequins/Wing/2)

Abby Dow (29 Sep 1997/Wasps/Wing/22)

Zoe Harrison (14 Apr 1998/Saracens/Fly-half/34)

Natasha Hunt (21 Mar 1989/Gloucester-Hartpury/Scrum-half/55)

Leanne Infante (18 Jul 1993/Bristol Bears/Scrum-half/48)

Ellie Kildunne (8 Sep 1999/Harlequins/Full-back/18)

Sarah McKenna (23 Mar 1989/Saracens/Full-back/39)

Lucy Packer (2 Feb 2000/Harlequins/Scrum-half/1)

Amber Reed (3 Apr 1991/Bristol Bears/Centre/58)

Helena Rowland (19 Sep 1999/Loughborough Lightning/Fly-half/10)

Emily Scarratt (8 Feb 1990/Loughborough Lighting/Centre/96)

Emma Sing (11 Mar 2001/Gloucester-Hartpury/Full-back/Uncapped)

Lydia Thompson (10 Feb 1992/Worcester Warriors/Wing/50)

Lagi Tuima (16 Jun 1998/Harlequins/Centre/12)

Ella Wyrwas (7 Mar 1999/Saracens/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (19 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock/28)

Sarah Beckett (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Back-row/22)

Sarah Bern (10 Jul 1997/Bristol Bears/Prop/40)

Hannah Botterman (8 Jun 1999/Saracens/Prop/26)

Shaunagh Brown (15 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop/24)

Rowena Burnfield (27 Sep 1988/Wasps/Lock/50)

May Campbell (16 May 1996/Saracens/Hooker/Uncapped)

Bryony Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Wasps/Prop/5)

Poppy Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Saracens/Back-row/50)

Amy Cokayne (11 July 1996/Harlequins/Hooker/60)

Vickii Cornborough (3 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop/64)

Lark Davies (3 Mar 1995/Loughborough Lightning/Hooker/35)

Vicky Fleetwood (13 Apr 1990/Saracens/Back-row/79)

Rosie Galligan (30 Apr 1998/Harlequins/Lock/1)

Detysha Harper (23 Oct 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop/5)

Sarah Hunter (19 Sep 1985/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/130)

Sadia Kabeya (22 Feb 2002/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/2)

Alex Matthews (3 Aug 1993/Worcester Warriors/Back-row/45)

Harriet Millar-Mills (16 Apr 1991/Wasps/Back-row/66)

Maud Muir (12 Jul 2001/Wasps FC/Prop/4)

Marlie Packer (28 Apr 1989/Saracens/Back-row/79)

Connie Powell (13 Jul 2000/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker/1)

Abbie Ward (27 Mar 1993/Bristol Bears/Lock/50)

England Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 26 Mar, Scotland v England (12pm, The Dam Health Stadium) Live on BBC Two

Round Two

Sun 3 Apr, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC iPlayer

Round Three

Sat 9 Apr, England v Wales (4,45pm, Kingsholm) Live on BBC Two

Round Four

Sun 24 Apr, England v Ireland (12pm, Welford Road) Live on BBC Two

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, France v England (2.15pm, Stade Jean Dauger) Live on BBC Two

Don’t miss a game with this Women’s Six Nations TV coverage guide.

