France v Ireland is set to be one of the best matches in the tournament

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

France and Ireland are both heading into their match this afternoon with wins from the first round of the Six Nations.

The match is being billed as a title decider with each team looking strong in their opening fixture. France remain the bookies favourites but Ireland’s dismissal of Wales highlighted them as serious contenders.

These are the two line-ups, check out our full match France v Ireland preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the game wherever you are.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, François Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifénua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (captain) Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.

How to watch France v Ireland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like France v Ireland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

France v Ireland, which kicks off at 4.45pm GMT, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when France v Ireland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, France v Ireland is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast France v Ireland (5.45pm kick-off French time).

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year with this match starting at 5.45pm.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, France v Ireland will kick off at 3.45am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to France v Ireland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Action.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

France v Ireland will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

The match will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The game will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like France v Ireland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

