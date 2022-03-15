Annick Hayraud has named her Women's Six Nations squad

France Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022

Annick Hayraud has named a 35-player squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations and there are a few notable absentees.

Safi N’Diaye, Caroline Boujard and Pauline Bourdon are all injured so have not been included, although they could be fit to play in the latter stages of the tournament.

The French, who have been labelled favourites by England head coach Simon Middleton, do have some familiar faces in the squad. In the backs, Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus and Gabrielle Vernier are once again named.

In the forwards, captain Gaelle Hermet, Assia Khalfaoui and Annaelle Deshayes will lead from the front.

France will be bidding to win their first Six Nations title since 2018, with England beating them in the final last year. Head coach Hayraud said: “This selection of 35 players will prepare and play the first three matches of this 2022 tournament.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Cyrielle Banet (29 Aug 1994/Montpellier/Wing)

Camille Boudard (Toulouse/Centre)

Emilie Boulard (Chilly Mazarin/Full-back)

Yllana Brosseau (9 May 2000/Stade Bordelais/Centre)

Marie Aurélie Castel (15 Jul 2000/Stade Rennais/Fly-half)

Caroline Drouin (7 Jul 1996/Stade Rennais/Fly-half)

Maelle Filopon (27 May 1997/Toulouse/Wing)

Melissande Llorens (Blagnac/Centre)

Marine Menager (26 Jul 1996/Montpellier/Wing)

Lea Murie (21 May 1998/Toulouse/Wing)

Morgane Peyronnet (6 Jul 1992/Montpellier/Centre)

Laure Sansus (21 Jun 1994/Toulouse/Scrum-half)

Jessy Tremouliere (29 Jul 1992/Romagnat/Full-back)

Gabrielle Vernier (2 Jun 1997/Blagnac/Centre)

Forwards

Julie Annery (12 Jun 1995/Stade Français/Back-row)

Rose Bernadou (3 Mar 2000/Montpellier/Prop)

Axelle Berthoumieu (9 Jul 2000/Blagnac/Flanker)

Alexandra Chambon (2 Aug 2000/Grenoble Amazones/Lock)

Annaelle Deshaye (16 Mar 1996/Lyon/Prop)

Coumba Diallo (27 Sep 1990/Stade Français/Back-row)

Célia Domain (24 Apr 2000/Blagnac/Prop)

Charlotte Escudero (Blagnac/Back-row)

Madoussou Fall (17 Mar 1998/Stade Bordelais/Lock)

Manae Feleu (Grenoble/Lock)

Audrey Forlani (19 November 1991/Toulouse/Lock)

Emeline Gros (19 Aug 1995/Montpellier/Back-row)

Gaelle Hermet (12 Jun 1996/Toulouse/Back-row)

Clara Joyeux (10 Jan 1998/Blagnac/Prop)

Assia Khalfaoui (24 Mar 2001/Stade Bordelais/Prop)

Coco Lindelauf (17 Jan 2001/Blagnac/Prop)

Marjorie Mayans (17 Nov 1990/Blagnac/Back-row)

Romane Menager (26 Jul 1996/Montpellier/No.8)

Agathe Sochat (21 May 1995/Montpellier/Hooker)

Caroline Thomas (26 Sep 1991/Romagnat/Hooker)

Laure Touye (12 May 1996/Montpellier/Hooker)

France Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sun 27 Mar, France v Italy (3pm, Stade des Alpes) Live on BBC iPlayer

Round Two

Sat 2 Apr, France v Ireland (2.15pm, Stade Ernest-Wallon) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland

Round Three

Sun 10 Apr, Scotland v France (1pm, Scotstoun Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland

Round Four

Fri 22 Apr, Wales v France (8pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, France v England (2.15pm, Stade Jean Dauger) Live on BBC Two

Don’t miss a game with this Women’s Six Nations TV coverage guide.

