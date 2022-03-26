Scotland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022 – Scotland 5-57 England

Bryan Easson's side beaten by Red Roses in opening match

Scotland lost their opening Women’s Six Nations match 57-5 to England in Edinburgh.

The Scots came into the match full of confidence after qualifying for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years and they would have been comfortable in the warm conditions at the DAM Health Stadium having played in Dubai last month.

Yet they couldn’t halt the Red Roses’ winning run – it now stands at 19 straight Tests. The hosts conceded two early tries before Chloe Rollie crossed in the 16th minute to make it 5-14.

However, England scored four more times before the break and while Scotland had the better of the second half in terms of territory and possession they couldn’t make it count on the socreboard. Instead, they conceded another three tries.

The lineout was a plus point, as was the increase in intensity in the second 40, but they will be looking to be more accurate and clinical in attack against Wales next weekend.

Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eva Donaldson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

Bryan Easson has named a 35-player squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations after the team secured qualification for this year’s Rugby World Cup in February.

It’s the first time since 2010 that Scotland will be featuring at a World Cup and the match-day 23 who bagged the spot with a victory over Colombia are all included in the championship squad.

Harlequins’ Jade Konkel returned to rugby this season after taking a break to work in the fire service and she has been named.

Captain Rachel Malcolm will once again lead the team in the Six Nations. As well as Malcolm, there are more experienced players named in the forwards. Hooker Lana Skeldon and lock Emma Wassell will star but there is also new blood with Heriots’ Alison Wilson in line to win her first cap.

There are new names in the backs, too, with the uncapped Emma Orr and Meryl Smith included. They will be supported by experienced players like vice-captain Helen Nelson, Rhona Lloyd and Chloe Rollie.

Caity Mattinson may be inexperienced in the Scotland side, winning her first cap in February, but she’s no stranger to the international stage. She is the first women’s player to switch teams as she has won caps for England.

Head coach Easson said of preparations: “We’ve had an exciting start to the year after claiming the last spot in this year’s World Cup in New Zealand, but it’s important that our focus now turns fully to the Six Nations.

“The hard work and effort that the squad have displayed in recent training sessions has been terrific and our priority over the next six weeks will be about building on the positive progress that we’ve seen over the past year.

“The opening round of the tournament will see us host defending champions, England, which will be a tough test but I know the players are relishing the chance to challenge themselves in front of a home support.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/First cap/Caps)

Shona Campbell (7 Jun 2001/Edinburgh University/Wing/2021 v Japan/2)

Abi Evans (30 May 1996/Darlington Mowden Park/Wing/2015 v France/15)

Megan Gaffney (3 Dec 1991/Loughborough Lightning/Wing/2011 v The Netherlands/39)

Coreen Grant (30 Jan 1998/Saracens/Centre/2021 v Italy/1)

Sarah Law (19 Dec 1994/Sale Sharks/Fly-half/2013 v England/48)

Rhona Lloyd (17 Oct 1996/Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise/Wing/2016 v England/33)

Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors/Scrum-half/2022 v Colombia/1)

Jenny Maxwell (8 Dec 1992/Loughborough Lightning/Scrum-half/2015 v France/36)

Mairi McDonald (25 Nov 1997/Hillhead Jordanhill/Scrum-half/2020 v Spain/7)

Liz Musgrove (25 Dec 1996/Watsonians/Wing/2018 v Wales/10)

Helen Nelson (24 May 1994/Loughborough Lightning/Centre/2016 v France/37)

Emma Orr (Biggar/Uncapped)

Chloe Rollie (26 Jun 1995/Exeter Chiefs/Full-back/2015 v France/45)

Hannah Smith (30 Oct 1992/Watsonians/Centre/2013 v France/30)

Meryl Smith (11 Jun 2001/Edinburgh University/Full-back/Uncapped)

Lisa Thomson (7 Sep 1997/Unattached/Centre/2016 v England/40)

Evie Wills (4 Feb 2001/Stirling County/Fly-half/2021 v Italy/3)

Forwards

Leah Bartlett (28 Aug 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop/2020 v Spain/12)

Christine Belisle (4 Nov 1993/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/2019 v South Africa/12)

Sarah Bonar (2 Sep 1994/Harlequins/Lock/2016 v Spain/25)

Lisa Cockburn (6 Dec 1992/Worcester Warriors/Prop/2018 v Italy/23)

Katie Dougan (15 Jan 1995/Gloucester-Hartpury/Tighthead/2015 v Italy/23)

Eva Donaldson (Edinburgh University/Flanker/2022 v Colombia/1)

Evie Gallagher (22 Aug 2000/Stirling County/Back-row/2021 v England/8)

Jade Konkel (9 Dec 1993/Harlequins/Back-row/2013 v England/49)

Rachel Malcolm (23 May 1991/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/2016 v Spain/24)

Rachel McLachlan (25 Feb 1999/Sale Sharks/Back-row/2018 v Italy/24)

Louise McMillan (27 Jul 1997/Hillhead Jordanhill/Back-row/2016 v Spain/31)

Lyndsay O’Donnell (21 Jun 1993/Worcester Warriors/Back-row or second row/15)

Jodie Rettie (31 Dec 1990/Saracens/Hooker/2018 v Wales/18)

Lana Skeldon (18 Oct 1993/Worcester Warriors/Hooker/2011 v Netherlands/48)

Emma Wassell (28 Dec 1994/Loughborough Lightning/Lock/2014 v Ireland/52)

Alison Wilson (Heriots/Prop/Uncapped)

Molly Wright (13 May 1991/Sale Sharks/Hooker/2020 v Spain/10)

Anne Young (Edinburgh University/Prop/2021 v Japan/1)

Scotland Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 26 Mar, Scotland 5-57 England

Round Two

Sat 2 Apr, Wales v Scotland (4.45pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales

Round Three

Sun 10 Apr, Scotland v France (1pm, Scotstound Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland

Round Four

Sat 23 Apr, Italy v Scotland (7.20pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC Scotland

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Kingspan Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC Two Northern Ireland

