Wales Six Nations Squad 2022

Wales lifted the Six Nations trophy last year and now Wayne Pivac has named his squad for their title defence.

Dan Biggar will captain the squad during the championship and could win his 100th cap for Wales if he plays in all five games.

Pivac said: “In terms of captaincy we’ve named Dan Biggar. With the experience missing with some players out injured, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it. He gives us that – he has 95 Wales caps and he’s toured with the British & Irish Lions.

“Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he’ll do a great job.”

Those players unavailable due to injury include Elliott Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Josh Macleod, Josh Navidi, George North, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Johnny Williams.

There are three uncapped players in Pivac’s 36-man squad – hooker Dewi Lake and back-row Jac Morgan, both of the Ospreys, as well as Cardiff loose forward James Ratti.

Forwards

Taine Basham (2 Nov 1999/Dragons/Flanker/2021 v Canada/7)

Adam Beard (7 Jan 1996/Ospreys/Lock/2017 v Samoa/29 (+1 for Lions))

Leon Brown (26 Oct 1996/Dragons/Prop/2017 v Australia/16)

Rhys Carre (8 Feb 1998/Cardiff/Prop/2019 v Ireland/16)

Ben Carter (23 Jan 2001/Dragons/Lock/2021 v Canada/5)

Seb Davies (17 May 1996/Cardiff/Lock or Flanker/2017 v Tonga/13)

Ryan Elias (7 Jan 1995/Scarlets/Hooker/2017 v Tonga/23)

Tomas Francis (27 Apr 1992/Exeter Chiefs/Prop/2015 v Ireland/60)

Ellis Jenkins (29 Apr 1993/Cardiff/Flanker/2016 v New Zealand/14)

Wyn Jones (26 Feb 1992/Scarlets/Prop/2017 v Tonga/38 (+1 for Lions))

Dewi Lake (16 May 1999/Ospreys/Hooker/Uncapped)

Dillon Lewis (4 Jan 1996/Cardiff/Prop/2017 v Tonga/34)

Jac Morgan (21 Jan 2000/Ospreys/Back-row/Uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (18 Apr 1994/Dragons/Flanker/2015 v Ireland/49)

James Ratti (14 Oct 1997/Cardiff/Back-row/Uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (4 Jan 1996/Ulster/Hooker/2021 v South Africa/1)

Will Rowlands (19 Sep 1991/Wasps/Lock/2020 v France/13)

Gareth Thomas (1 Sep 1993/Ospreys/Prop/2021 v Canada/5)

Christ Tshiunza (9 Jan 2002/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2021 v Fiji/2)

Aaron Wainwright (25 Sep 1997/Dragons/Back-row/2018 v Argentina/34)

Backs

Josh Adams (21 Apr 1995/Cardiff/Wing/2018 v Scotland/35 (+1 for Lions))

Gareth Anscombe (10 May 1991/Ospreys/Fly-half or full-back/2015 v Ireland/29)

Dan Biggar (16 Oct 1989/Northampton Saints/Fly-half/2008 v Canada/95 (+3 for Lions))

Alex Cuthbert (5 Apr 1990/Ospreys/Wing/2011 v Australia/48 (+1 for Lions))

Gareth Davies (18 Aug 1990/Scarlets/Scrum-half/2014 v South Africa/65)

Jonathan Davies (5 Apr 1988/Scarlets/Centre/2009 v Canada/93 (+6 for Lions))

Uilisi Halaholo (6 Jul 1990/Cardiff/Centre/2021 v Scotland/9)

Kieran Hardy (30 Nov 1995/Scarlets/Scrum-half/2020 v Georgia/8)

Johnny McNicholl (24 Sep 1990/Scarlets/Full-back or wing/2020 v Italy/8)

Rhys Priestland (7 Jan 1987/Cardiff/Fly-half/2001 v Scotland/52)

Louis Rees-Zammit (2 Feb 2001/Gloucester Rugby/2020 v France/12)

Callum Sheedy (28 Oct 1995/Bristol Bears/Fly-half/2020 v Ireland/12)

Nick Tompkins (16 Feb 1995/Saracens/Centre/2020 v Italy/16)

Owen Watkin (12 Oct 1996/Ospreys/Centre/2017 v Australia/26)

Tomos Williams (1 Jan 1995/Cardiff/Scrum-half/2018 v South Africa/29)

Liam Williams (9 Apr 1991/Scarlets/Full-back or wing/2012 v Barbarians/74 (+5 for Lions))

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 5 February, Ireland v Wales (2.15pm, Aviva Stadium)

Round 2

Sat 13 February, Wales v Scotland (2.15pm, Principality Stadium)

Round 3

Sat 26 February, England v Wales (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Round 4

Fri 11 March, Wales v France (8pm, Principality Stadium)

Round 5

Sat 19 March, Italy v Wales (2.15pm, Stadio Olympico)

