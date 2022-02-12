The Scotland wing scored the first try against Wales in Cardiff

Watch: Fancy footwork from Darcy Graham

Darcy Graham showed clever footwork to score Scotland’s opening try against Wales in the second-round Six Nations match in Cardiff.

The Scotland winger touched down in the corner in the 12th minute after some smart build-up play from the visitors.

The ball came out from a ruck four metres from the Welsh line, with Ali Price passing to Sione Tuipulotu. Finn Russell looped behind his inside-centre to take the next pass before firing a long ball wide to Graham on the wing.

Graham then outfoxed Louis Rees-Zammit, albeit that the Wales winger should have done better in the tackle and gone lower, and he was able to ground the ball in the corner.

Watch the fancy footwork from Darcy Graham here…

The match at the Principality Stadium was a tight affair. A couple of Dan Biggar penalties put Wales ahead before Graham’s try narrowed the gap and two Finn Russell kicks put them 11-6 ahead.

Biggar and Russell then exchanged penalties before a Tomas Francis try drew the scores level at 14-14 at half-time.

The Francis try came about from another highlight of the first half: a 50:22 kick from Liam Williams. The Wales full-back produced a great kick from a tight angle in his own half to find touch in the Scottish 22, meaning the hosts would have the throw-in at the lineout.

While Wales didn’t score from that lineout, they did get another penalty, Biggar kicked to touch for another lineout and prop Francis touched down from the subsequent maul.

It was certainly a very tight contest to kick off round two of the 2022 championship.

