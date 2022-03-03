Kit Shepard has all the details you need so you can watch this year's championship matches in person

How to buy Women’s Six Nations tickets

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations gets underway on 26 March and runs until 30 April – and with no crowd restrictions currently in place anywhere except Italy there should be large numbers of fans in attendance.

England are favourites to retain their crown after three consecutive titles, but regular contenders France will provide stiff competition.

Elsewhere, Wales are playing their first Six Nations since the WRU gave full-time contracts to 12 women’s players and Scotland are on a high after qualifying for the Rugby World Cup last month.

The quality and depth of the tournament is only improving, so why not enjoy the action live and in person.

Here we run through each nation’s home matches (kick-off times are UK & Ireland), with links to where you can buy tickets.

England

Wales , 4,45pm, Saturday 9 April (Kingsholm, Gloucester)

, 4,45pm, Saturday 9 April (Kingsholm, Gloucester) Ireland, noon, Sunday 24 April (Welford Road, Leicester)

Tickets are now on sale for both Red Roses’ home games. They can be purchased through the RFU website.

France

Italy , 3pm, Sunday 27 March (Stade des Alpes, Grenoble)

, 3pm, Sunday 27 March (Stade des Alpes, Grenoble) Ireland , 2.15pm, Saturday 2 April (Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse)

, 2.15pm, Saturday 2 April (Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse) England, 2.15pm, Saturday April 30 (Jean Dauger Stadium, Bayonne)

France have attracted superb crowds to past Six Nations fixtures. In 2018, their defeat of England in Grenoble was watched by 17,440, a record for a women’s International. Tickets for their 2022 games can be purchased through the FFR website.

Ireland

Wales , 4.45pm, Saturday 26 March (RDS Arena, Dublin)

, 4.45pm, Saturday 26 March (RDS Arena, Dublin) Italy , 5pm, Sunday 10 April (Musgrave Park, Cork)

, 5pm, Sunday 10 April (Musgrave Park, Cork) Scotland, 8pm, Saturday April 30 (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

Seats for all three matches are on sale, with Irish Rugby advising fans to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.

Italy

England , 3pm, Sunday 3 April (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

, 3pm, Sunday 3 April (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma) Scotland, 7.20pm, Saturday 23 April (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

Ticket information is due to be announced on Monday 7 March and we will update this post with the details then.

Scotland

England , noon, Saturday 26 March (Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh)

, noon, Saturday 26 March (Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh) France, 1pm, Sunday 10 April (Scotstoun, Glasgow)

Scotland’s two largest cities host one game each this year. Tickets for both clashes are available through the Scottish Rugby website.

Wales

Scotland , 4.45pm, Saturday 2 April (Cardiff Arms Park)

, 4.45pm, Saturday 2 April (Cardiff Arms Park) France , 8pm, Friday 22 April (Cardiff Arms Park)

, 8pm, Friday 22 April (Cardiff Arms Park) Italy, noon, Saturday 30 April (Cardiff Arms Park)

All three Wales home games are being held at Cardiff Arms Park, with the Cardiff Rugby ticketing homepage the place to go.

