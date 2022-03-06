BBC, RTÉ, Virgin Media and Sky Italia will broadcast all Women's Six Nations fixtures

Women’s Six Nations TV coverage 2022

All matches in the 2022 Women’s Six Nations will be available to watch via terrestrial TV.

This year’s tournament has a full five-round separate window to the men’s competition. In 2021 the women’s event was held separately to the men’s but in a condensed format due to Covid restrictions.

The Women’s Six Nations also has its first-ever title sponsor in TikTok for the 2022 competition.

In the UK, the BBC has secured the broadcast rights. All matches will be shown live. There will be one match per round on BBC Two with other games on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, BBC Two Wales and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

In Ireland, all of the games will be broadcast across RTÉ and Virgin Media.

All fixtures will be available to watch in Italy via Sky Italia

Details surrounding how fans in France will be able to watch the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel stated: “Increased visibility is key for the growth of the women’s game. We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year.

“These two key developments along with continued investment in many other areas including performance, commercial and marketing will enhance the Women’s Six Nations for fans and players alike.”

(All kick-offs UK & Ireland time)

ROUND ONE

Saturday 26 March



Scotland v England (12pm, The Dam Health Stadium) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Ireland v Wales (4.45pm, RDS Arena) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 27 March

France v Italy (3pm, Stade des Alpes) Live on BBC iPlayer

ROUND TWO

Saturday 2 April

France v Ireland (2.15pm, Stade Ernest-Walldon) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Wales v Scotland (4.45pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on BBC Two, BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 3 April

Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC iPlayer

ROUND THREE

Saturday 9 April

England v Wales (4.45pm, Kingsholm) Live on BBC Two, BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 10 April

Scotland v France (1pm, Scotstoun) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

Ireland v Italy (5pm, Musgrave Park) Live on BBC iPlayer

ROUND FOUR

Friday 22 April

Wales v France (8pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer

Saturday 23 April

Italy v Scotland (7.20pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 24 April

England v Ireland (12pm, Welford Road) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

ROUND FIVE

Saturday 30 April

Wales v Italy (12pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer

France v England (2.15pm, Stade Jean Dauger) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Kingspan Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland, BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

