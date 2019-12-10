Six Nations bonus points – we explain how the bonus-point system works in the championship

Six Nations Bonus Points Explained

The Six Nations introduced bonus points for the first time in the tournament’s history in 2017, awarding teams an additional point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer.

While bonus points have been used in domestic club competitions as well as the World Cup and Rugby Championship for many years, they had been avoided in the Six Nations because a team could win all five games – a Grand Slam – but lose out on the title if another team won four games with a bonus point and lost the other match by seven points or fewer.

To break that down, a team could secure 21 points from four wins and a loss while a team could secure only 20 points for a Grand Slam if they failed to score four tries in any of those matches.