We give the lowdown on the six venues that will host matches during the 2020 Six Nations.

Six Nations Venues

The 2020 Six Nations runs from Saturday 23rd February to Saturday 14th March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the six venues for the men’s tournament. (We will update this page with the Women’s 2020 Six Nations venues when they are announced.)

Aviva Stadium

Capacity – 51,700

Finished – 2010

Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts

Matches –

Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland , Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales , Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

BT Murrayfield

Capacity – 67,144

Finished – 1925

Uses – American football, rugby union, football, concerts, rugby league

Matches –

Sat 8 February, Scotland v England , BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Principality Stadium

Capacity – 74,500

Finished – 1999

Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts

Matches –

Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy , Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm Sat 22 February, Wales v France , Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Stade de France

Capacity – 81,338

Finished – 1998

Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics

Matches –

Sun 2 February, France v England , BBC, 3pm

, BBC, 3pm Sun 9 February, France v Italy , BBC, 3pm

, BBC, 3pm Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm

Stadio Olimpico

Capacity – 62,698

Finished – 1937

Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts

Matches –

Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland , ITV, 2.15pm

, ITV, 2.15pm Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Twickenham Stadium

Capacity – 82,000

Finished – 1909

Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts

Matches –

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland , Twickenham, ITV, 3pm

, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

