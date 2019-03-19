Who would you pick as the best player of the tournament?

Vote For Your 2019 Six Nations Player Of The Championship

The voting for the 2019 Six Nations Player of the Championship is now open with four Welshman and two Englishman amongst the nominees.

Josh Adams, Tom Curry, Alun Wyn Jones, Jonny May, Hadleigh Parkes and Liam Williams are the names to pick from – you can vote for yourself here.

The four Welshman nominated have all had excellent tournaments.

Alun Wyn Jones led his team all the way to his third Grand Slam and third for Warren Gatland. One of the best locks in the world, his work-rate and warrior like mentality was inspirational for the team.

Josh Adams scored crucial tries against Italy, England and Scotland whilst he also led the fightback in Paris when Wales were 16-0 down at half-time.

Hadleigh Parkes was named Man of the Match against Scotland and also got Wales off to the perfect start against Ireland in Round Five – he scored in the opening couple of minutes and then pulled off a try-saving tackle on Jacob Stockdale which could have changed the entire match.

Finally Liam Williams played some exemplary rugby throughout the tournament and has proven himself to be vital to the Welsh back-line, fitting in wherever he is required.

England also had two players nominated – Tom Curry and Jonny May.

Curry had a breakthrough campaign scoring two tries against Wales and Scotland, and he also ended up as the top tackler in the tournament. A brilliant find for Eddie Jones.

Jonny May was the top try-scorer collecting six overall and a first half hat-trick against France was the high-point.

Which of the players above gets your vote – if you click here you can cast your vote today.