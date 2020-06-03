The All Blacks great has been linked with a move to the Blues

Dan Carter set for Super Rugby comeback

Dan Carter is expected to make a return to Super Rugby with the Blues.

The All Blacks great is a free agent after his time at Kobelco Steelers in Japan was cut short when the Top League season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now there are strong rumours that the fly-half will link up with the Blues in Auckland, where he lives with his family, ahead of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

The move would add to the depth available to coach Leon MacDonald at ten given that Beauden Barrett has joined them this year, although the current All Black could don the No 15 shirt after regular full-back Stephen Perofeta suffered a foot injury in training this week.

Carter, who turned 38 in March, played in 112 Tests for the All Blacks and won two World Cups, in 2011 and 2015.

If the deal is done, Super Rugby Aotearoa will feature a wealth of fly-half talent with Barrett and Carter at the Blues joining Richie Mo’unga at the Crusaders and Aaron Cruden at the Chiefs.

New Zealand is the first country to resume elite rugby after competitions across the world were cancelled or suspended due to Covid-19.

Super Rugby Aotearoa features the five New Zealand franchises – Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes – and kicks off on 13 June, with home-and-away fixtures played over ten weeks.

The Blues’ first game is against the Hurricanes – Barrett’s old team – on 14 June while they play the Crusaders – Carter’s former side – in July.

The tournament will also feature golden point extra-time for matches level after 80 minutes while players who are sent off can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.

