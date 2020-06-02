The domestic competition in New Zealand will begin in June.

Schedule For Super Rugby Aotearoa Announced

The coronavirus has taken a sledgehammer to most sport, but there is now a reason to be cheerful as there will be a domestic Super Rugby competition taking place in New Zealand, which will start in June.

Super Rugby Aotearoa will see each of the five NZ franchises – Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes – play each other in home-and-away fixtures over ten weeks.

Matches will be played in closed stadiums until the government advises on the best approach to manage mass gatherings.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The thought of five world-class Kiwi teams battling it out in 20 matches over ten weeks should put a smile back on the faces of many people. I know our players are excited and I’m sure rugby fans will be as well.

“Medical and operational staff across NZR, the Players’ Association and the clubs have been working together to ensure we have detailed plans in place to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.”

It has also been announced that the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition will feature several innovations.

If a match is level after 80 minutes, the result will be decided by golden point extra-time. The first team to score – be it with a drop-goal, penalty or try – during a ten-minute period of extra-time will take the win. If neither team scores during extra-time, both teams will be awarded two points for the draw.

There is a change relating to red cards too. If a player is sent off, he can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.

New Zealand Rugby head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said: “While players should, and still will be, punished for foul play, red cards can sometimes have too much of an effect on a match.

“There are no winners when a player is red-carded, but paying rugby fans, players and coaches want to see a fair contest. Replacing a player after 20 minutes strikes the right balance.”

Another area being focused on is the breakdown, with referees being told to apply existing laws more strictly. The key focus points are:

Ball-carriers will be allowed only one dynamic movement after being tackled.

Crawling, or any secondary movement other than placing or passing, will be penalised.

Tacklers will be expected to roll away immediately in the direction of the sideline. This will be a referee’s “number one priority” at the tackle.

There will be “extra focus” on the offside line with defenders expected to be “clearly” onside to provide attacking teams more space.

Referee manager Bryce Lawrence said: “We’re confident we’ll see a contest that is faster, fairer, safer and easier to understand.”

Super Rugby Aotearoa Schedule

*All kick off times are in New Zealand time

Round One:

13 June – Highlanders v Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

14 June – Blues v Hurricanes in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Two:

20 June – Chiefs v Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 5.05pm

21 June – Hurricanes v Crusaders at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 3.05pm

Round Three:

27 June – Blues v Highlanders in Auckland (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

28 June – Crusaders v Chiefs in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Four:

4 July – Highlanders v Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

5 July – Chiefs v Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 3.05pm

Round Five:

11 July – Crusaders v Blues in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

12 July – Hurricanes v Highlanders at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 3.05pm

Round Six:

18 July – Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 5.05pm

19 July – Chiefs v Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 3.05pm

Round Seven:

25 July – Crusaders v Hurricanes in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

26 July – Blues v Chiefs in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Eight:

1 August – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 5.05pm

2 August – Highlanders v Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 3.05pm

Round Nine:

8 August – Hurricanes v Chiefs at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 5.05pm

9 August – Crusaders v Highlanders in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Ten:

15 August – Highlanders v Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

16 August – Blues v Crusaders in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

In addition to Super Rugby Aotearoa, two other elite competitions will be played in New Zealand this year. The Farah Palmer Cup wil kick off in August and the Mitre 10 Cup will begin in September.

