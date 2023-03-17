The Waratahs tyro is in fine scoring form

Earlier in the month, a spectator ‘papped’ a shot of Australia coach Eddie Jones’s notes which appeared to show a rough, possible Wallabies squad. Right there was a certain young Waratahs winger – and again today we had another Max Jorgensen score to celebrate.

The 18-year-old wing has dazzled from debut in Super Rugby Pacific, and against the Hurricanes here he was moved to full-back. And he pulled off a perplexing score in the corner, somehow getting the ball down.

As Christy Doran from The Roar says, “Max Jorgensen is a freak.”

Jorgensen is just 18 years old but the hype around the young back-three star is clear.

Jorgensen is the son of former NRL star Peter, who also played for the Wallabies, Randwick, Northampton Saints and for a brief spell, Edinburgh, in union.

It was big news when the teenager rejected the advances of the Roosters in the National Rugby League (NRL), choosing union over league for now.

When asked about Jorgensen and his abilities, Waratahs head coach Darren Coleman said of the youngster: “Max is a talented young player, and we understand he’s going to have his ups and downs but we are with him for the ride. You’ll see as his confidence grows, the talent that he has will shine through.”

With the a Max Jorgensen score like the above, you can understand it. Four tries in three matches is some return.

The Tahs lost 34-17 in Wellington, in the end.

After the match, captain Jake Gordon said: “I thought the effort in the first half was right up there, we probably weren’t clinical enough around our exits which was disappointing and in the second half much of the same.

“Our execution was a little bit off and I think we’re just searching for that 80-minute performance at the moment, we’re showing glimpses of good footy, just not enough.

