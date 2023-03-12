Was Fijian Drua win over Crusaders result of the weekend?

It was a first-ever win at home for the Super Rugby Pacific side

It was simply stunning. With the Fijian Drua in front of their home fans at Lautoka’s Churchill Park for the first time this season, they pulled a rabbit out of a hat to beat reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders 25-24.

With 80 minutes already elapsed on the clock, replacement fly-half Kemu Valetini – brother of Wallabies No 8 Rob Valetini – nailed the match-winning penalty.

When these two sides last met, in May last year, the Crusaders monstered the Fijian Drua side 61-3. What a difference a year makes, hey.

To find out more or to see the special moments from this brilliant match in Fiji, read on.

Watch highlights of Fijian Drua win over Crusaders

You can watch the full highlights of the stunning victory over the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champs here…

The Crusaders ledt through two of their three eventual rolling maul tries, before the Drua scored tries through centre Iosefi Masi, full-back Ilaisa Droasese, flanker Joseva Tamani and wing Eroni “Sledgehammer” Sau. This took the Drua lead to 22-12 before the ‘Saders bounced back with tries for wing Sevu Reece and hooker Ioane Moananu (their third from a maul.

With No 10 Fergus Burke slotting a from the touchline to put the visitors up 24-22, it was all against the hosts in the closing exchanges…

But the Fijian side worked through their phases and with the penalty given and the clock in the red, up stepped Valetini to grab history and a famous Drua win over Crusaders.

We loved it. But was this your moment of the weekend’s rugby action? Let us know on social media or rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com, our official letters email address.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.