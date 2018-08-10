Michael Cheika has named his Australia squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship
Australia Rugby Championship Squad
Fresh off the back of a narrow series loss to Ireland, Australia head into the 2018 Rugby Championship thoroughly tested and battle hardened. The series with Ireland was incredibly close, with both sides scoring 55 points across the three Tests.
Despite the series defeat, Australia head into the Rugby Championship well prepared and Michael Cheika has recently named his full training squad for the tournament, where they face the All Blacks back-to-back in their first two games.
Creative stars like Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley and Will Genia are all involved while Taniela Tupou is one to watch in the front row. Michael Hooper and David Pocock will once again team up in the back row.
Tatafu Polota-Nau, based in England with Leicester Tigers, has been selected as a result of the ‘Giteau rule’, which provides exemption for players not playing at home in Australia. Polota-Nau has the required minimum of 60 caps and will bring some much-needed experience to the side.
The inclusion of Matt Toomua is also noteworthy. He, too, is based with Leicester, but does not reach the 60-cap mark. However, he will leave the Tigers for Melbourne Rebels at the end of the season and has thus been selected.
Article Continues Below
New Zealand Rugby Championship Squad
Take a look at the squad Steve Hansen…
South Africa Rugby Championship Squad
Take a look at the full squad the…
Argentina Rugby Championship Squad
See the Pumas squad new coach Mario Ledesma…
Midfield regulars Tevita Kuridrani and Samuel Kerevi have been ruled out by injury and Cheika has selected six uncapped players in the squad.
They are Jermaine Ainsley, Folau Faingaa, Tom Banks, Jack Maddocks, Billy Meakes and Jordan Petaia.
Australia Rugby Championship Squad
Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Faingaa, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.
Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Billy Meakes, Sefa Naivalu, Jordan Petaia, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Matt Toomua.
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.