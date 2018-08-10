Australia Rugby Championship Squad

Michael Cheika has named his Australia squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship

Fresh off the back of a narrow series loss to Ireland, Australia head into the 2018 Rugby Championship thoroughly tested and battle hardened. The series with Ireland was incredibly close, with both sides scoring 55 points across the three Tests.

Despite the series defeat, Australia head into the Rugby Championship well prepared and Michael Cheika has recently named his full training squad for the tournament, where they face the All Blacks back-to-back in their first two games.

Creative stars like Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley and Will Genia are all involved while Taniela Tupou is one to watch in the front row. Michael Hooper and David Pocock will once again team up in the back row.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, based in England with Leicester Tigers, has been selected as a result of the ‘Giteau rule’, which provides exemption for players not playing at home in Australia. Polota-Nau has the required minimum of 60 caps and will bring some much-needed experience to the side.

The inclusion of Matt Toomua is also noteworthy. He, too, is based with Leicester, but does not reach the 60-cap mark. However, he will leave the Tigers for Melbourne Rebels at the end of the season and has thus been selected.

