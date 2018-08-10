See the Pumas squad new coach Mario Ledesma has picked for the upcoming Rugby Championship

Argentina Rugby Championship Squad

The Argentinian Super Rugby franchise Jaguares had their best-ever season this year after making the play-offs for the first time, which was unquestionably a step in the right direction for rugby in Argentina.

However, in terms of the national side, it will be harder to make a significant jump considering they play in the Rugby Championship alongside New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Los Pumas regularly struggle to match the three rugby powerhouses and it is a huge challenge for new coach in Mario Ledesma, who takes on the national role after being in charge if that Jaguares’ run.

Argentina had a disappointing June, with heavy defeats by Wales – twice – and Scotland, which resulted in the departure of coach Daniel Hourcade, and aside from a victory over Italy last November, they haven’t beaten a Tier One nation in almost two years.

