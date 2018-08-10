See the Pumas squad new coach Mario Ledesma has picked for the upcoming Rugby Championship
Argentina Rugby Championship Squad
The Argentinian Super Rugby franchise Jaguares had their best-ever season this year after making the play-offs for the first time, which was unquestionably a step in the right direction for rugby in Argentina.
However, in terms of the national side, it will be harder to make a significant jump considering they play in the Rugby Championship alongside New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Los Pumas regularly struggle to match the three rugby powerhouses and it is a huge challenge for new coach in Mario Ledesma, who takes on the national role after being in charge if that Jaguares’ run.
Argentina had a disappointing June, with heavy defeats by Wales – twice – and Scotland, which resulted in the departure of coach Daniel Hourcade, and aside from a victory over Italy last November, they haven’t beaten a Tier One nation in almost two years.
Ledesma has included six uncapped players – all in the pack – in his 36-man squad for the upcoming tournament.
They are as follows: Lucas Favre, Marco Ciccioli, Diego Fortuny, Santiago Grondona, Franco Molina and Mayco Vivas.
In 2017, Argentina failed to register a single point in the tournament and below is the squad looking to alter that.
Forwards: Marco Ciccioli, Lucas Favre, Santiago García Botta, Santiago Medrano, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Agustín Creevy (captain), Diego Fortuny, Julián Montoya, Matías Alemanno, Ignacio Larrague, Tomás Lavanini, Franco Molina, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Santiago Grondana, Marcos Kremer, Juan Manuel Leguizamón, Pablo Matera, Javier Ortega Desio
Back: Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Cubelli, Martín Landajo, Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, Nicolás Sánchez, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Bautista Ezcurra, Santiago González Iglesias, Matías Moroni, Matías Orlando, Sebastián Cancelliere, Bautista Delguy, Ramiro Moyano, Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallía
