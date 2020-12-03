Don’t miss the conclusion of the 2020 Tri-Nations in Sydney



Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations match

The 2020 Tri-Nations reaches its conclusion on Saturday with Australia playing Argentina at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium, where the Pumas famously beat the All Blacks for the first time ever three weeks ago.

The build-up to this match (kick-off 8.45am UK & Ireland time) has been dominated by the suspension – and subsequent reinstatement – of Argentina captain Pablo Matera as well as team-mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for “discriminatory and zenophobic” comments made on social media.

The Argentina union (UAR) has lifted the suspension following the players’ apologies and good behaviour since the social media posts were made between 2011 and 2013, although there is still an ongoing disciplinary process.

“The preventive measures are unnecessary so we have resolved to lift the suspension of the three players and reinstate the captaincy to Pablo Matera,” said a UAR statement. “The disciplinary process continues and the commission will arrive at a final resolution in the next few days.”

Despite their suspensions being lifted, none of the three players have been selected for the match against the Wallabies. Centre Jeronimo de la Fuente will captain the Pumas while Marcos Kremer, who has so impressed on the flank during the Tri-Nations, has moved into the second row in Petti’s absence.

As for the Wallabies, James O’Connor returns to the side at fly-half after recovering from a knee injury suffered in October while Reece Hodge, who has worn the No 10 jersey in the last two Tests, moves to full-back. The switch to 15 means Hodge has started in every back-line position for Australia except scrum-half.

New Zealand’s big win over Argentina last weekend means they have effectively won the Tri-Nations title as their points difference is so great. The Wallabies would need to beat the Pumas by a margin of 101 points to win the title and the Pumas would need a 93-point victory to lift the trophy.

Given that there were no tries when these two sides played out a 15-15 draw two weeks ago the chances of either side winning by such an emphatic margin looks slim, but it should still be an interesting contest.

Australia: Reece Hodge; Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; James O’Connor, Nic White; Scott Sio, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Matt Philip, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Irae Simone, Tom Banks.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sánchez, Felipe Ezcurra; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Francisco Gomez-Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Jose Luis Gonzalez, Mayco Vivas, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Lucas Paulos, Francisco Gorrissen, Gonzalo Bertranou, Domingo Miotti, Santiago Chocobares.

Here is how you can find a reliable live stream of Australia v Argentina wherever you are…

How to watch Australia v Argentina from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Australia v Argentina, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

With the Tri-Nations taking place in Australia, the tournament is morning viewing for viewers in the UK and Ireland. Australia v Argentina (kick-off 8.45am, Saturday 5 December) will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels from 8.15am.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.98 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month pass.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Australia v Argentina takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. Australia v Argentina kicks off at 7.45pm, with coverage starting at 7pm.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of Australia v Argentina. The match kicks off at 9.45pm on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 9.35pm.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, tune into SuperSport to watch Australia v Argentina (kick-off 10.45am). The match is being shown on SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels, with coverage starting at 10.35am.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Argentina

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina, ESPN has the rights. The Argentina v New Zealand match kicks off at 5.45am and is live on ESPN2.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

