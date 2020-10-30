All you need to know to watch the opening match of the 2020 Tri-Nations

Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations

The 2020 Rugby Championship starts on Saturday, although this year it is a Tri-Nations tournament following South Africa’s withdrawal.

New Zealand and Australia will get the tournament underway at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday (kick-off 8.45am UK & Ireland time) as they meet in the opening Tri-Nations match – and the third of their four Bledisloe Cup matches in 2020.

After a 16-16 draw in Wellington and a 27-7 defeat at Eden Park, the Wallabies need to win this match to keep alive their hopes of lifting the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

Dave Rennie has picked two debutants in his starting XV, with Brumbies’ Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone coming in for the injured James O’Connor and Matt To’omua respectively. It’s a lot of pressure on 20-year-old Lolesio to lead the back-line in his first Test, but he does have the experienced Nic White alongside him at half-back.

Rennie said: “Noah and Irae have played a lot of footy together and we have no doubt they’re ready to take the step up to Test rugby.”

The All Blacks have made three changes to their forward pack for this match, with Karl Tu’inukuafe, Sam Whitelock and Hoskins Sotutu coming in. The back-line is unchanged, however, and the Kiwis will be looking to demonstrate the same attacking threat they offered last time out in Auckland as they bid to secure an unassailable lead in the Bledisloe Cup series.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said: “None of our players, even our experienced ones, have had to win the trophy in Australia. In the past the deciding game has always been in New Zealand, so I think it’s a great challenge for us.”

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Karl Tu’inukuafe, Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Filipo Daugunu, Jordan Petaia, Irae Simone, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Reece Hodge, Hunter Paisami.

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the opening Rugby Championship match of 2020 – and this year’s third Bledisloe Cup game – between New Zealand and Australia.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Rugby Championship coverage, like Australia v New Zealand, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

New Zealand v Australia, which kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday morning, will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.

If that’s a little early for you, the match will also be replayed at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.99 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month, which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Australia v New Zealand takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Europe

Canal+ has the rights to show the Tri-Nations in France while Sky Italia airs matches in Italy and Switzerland, with Australia v New Zealand kicking off at 9.45am.

MORE FROM RUGBY WORLD

