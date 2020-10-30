All you need to know to watch the opening match of the 2020 Tri-Nations
Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations
The 2020 Rugby Championship starts on Saturday, although this year it is a Tri-Nations tournament following South Africa’s withdrawal.
New Zealand and Australia will get the tournament underway at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday (kick-off 8.45am UK & Ireland time) as they meet in the opening Tri-Nations match – and the third of their four Bledisloe Cup matches in 2020.
After a 16-16 draw in Wellington and a 27-7 defeat at Eden Park, the Wallabies need to win this match to keep alive their hopes of lifting the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.
Dave Rennie has picked two debutants in his starting XV, with Brumbies’ Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone coming in for the injured James O’Connor and Matt To’omua respectively. It’s a lot of pressure on 20-year-old Lolesio to lead the back-line in his first Test, but he does have the experienced Nic White alongside him at half-back.
Rennie said: “Noah and Irae have played a lot of footy together and we have no doubt they’re ready to take the step up to Test rugby.”
The All Blacks have made three changes to their forward pack for this match, with Karl Tu’inukuafe, Sam Whitelock and Hoskins Sotutu coming in. The back-line is unchanged, however, and the Kiwis will be looking to demonstrate the same attacking threat they offered last time out in Auckland as they bid to secure an unassailable lead in the Bledisloe Cup series.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster said: “None of our players, even our experienced ones, have had to win the trophy in Australia. In the past the deciding game has always been in New Zealand, so I think it’s a great challenge for us.”
New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Karl Tu’inukuafe, Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Hoskins Sotutu.
Replacements: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane.
Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Filipo Daugunu, Jordan Petaia, Irae Simone, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Harry Wilson.
Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Reece Hodge, Hunter Paisami.
Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the opening Rugby Championship match of 2020 – and this year’s third Bledisloe Cup game – between New Zealand and Australia.
How to watch Australia v New Zealand from outside your country
If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Rugby Championship coverage, like Australia v New Zealand, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.
Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.
Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.
Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland
New Zealand v Australia, which kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday morning, will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.
If that’s a little early for you, the match will also be replayed at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena.
If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.
That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.99 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month, which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.
If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Australia v New Zealand takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.
Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Europe
Canal+ has the rights to show the Tri-Nations in France while Sky Italia airs matches in Italy and Switzerland, with Australia v New Zealand kicking off at 9.45am.
Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Australia
For those in Australia, the good news is that you can watch this game – kick-off 7.45pm AEST – on free-to-air TV, with coverage on Network 10. You can also watch online via the 10 Play website or on your tablet or phone (both Android and Apple) via the 10 Play app.
Fox Sports also have live coverage of the match, with the Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.
If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.
Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ 1 will have live coverage of the third Bledisloe Cup fixture of 2020, with coverage starting at 9pm before Australia v New Zealand kicks off at 9.45pm.
It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.
Rugby Championship Australia v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from South Africa
In South Africa, tune into SuperSport’s Rugby, CSN or Grandstand channels from 10.35am for coverage of Australia v New Zealand.
You can also catch highlights packages of the game on the Rugby channel at 3.05pm, 4.05pm and 9.30pm.
There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.
Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from South America
If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina (Australia v New Zealand kicks off at 5.45am) or elsewhere in South America, ESPN has the rights.
ESPN3 will also show Tri-Nations matches in the USA, with Australia v New Zealand kicking off at 4.45am on the East Coast and 1.45am on the West Coast.
Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Asia
In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games, with Australia v New Zealand kicking off at 5.45pm, while Rugby Pass will show the match in other parts of Asia.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
