The tournament has a different look for 2020 but you won’t want to miss any of the action

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch every Tri-Nations match wherever you are

The Rugby Championship returns this weekend, albeit in a different guise. The withdrawal of defending champions South Africa means that in 2020 it will be a Tri-Nations tournament featuring Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The Tri-Nations will be played over six weekends from 31 October to 5 December, with the opening two rounds also part of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup series between the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Then the Pumas play their first Test since last year’s World Cup, against the All Blacks on 14 November.

2020 Tri-Nations Fixtures (UK & Ireland kick-off times)

October 31: Australia v New Zealand (8.45am, ANZ Stadium, Sydney)

November 7: Australia v New Zealand (8.45am, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

November 14: New Zealand v Argentina (6.10am, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney)

November 21: Argentina v Australia (8.45am, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

November 28: Argentina v New Zealand (8.45am, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

December 5: Australia v Argentina (8.45am, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney)

If you want to keep track of the southern hemisphere’s premiere international competition, here is how you can watch the matches wherever you are…

How to watch the Rugby Championship when abroad



If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Rugby Championship coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

With the Tri-Nations taking place in Australia, the tournament is morning viewing for viewers in the UK and Ireland – and Sky Sports will be showing all six matches.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.99 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch one match or £33.99 for a month, which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when a Tri-Nations match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Europe

Canal+ has the rights to show the Tri-Nations in France while Sky Italia airs matches in Italy and Switzerland, with kick-offs an hour later than in the UK.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. All matches will kick off at 7.45pm in Oz apart from Argentina v New Zealand on 14 November, which will get underway at 5.10pm.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of all this year’s Tri-Nations matches. New Zealand is two hours ahead of Australia so kick-offs will be later in the evening.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from South Africa

The Springboks may not be taking part in the Rugby Championship this year but if you want to watch the other southern hemisphere teams in action in the Tri-Nations, tune into SuperSport in South Africa, with most matches kicking off in late morning.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from South America

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina or elsewhere in South America, ESPN has the rights.

ESPN3 will also show Tri-Nations matches in the USA.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

