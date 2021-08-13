Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are all in action over the coming weeks

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch every match live



The Rugby Championship is back to a full complement this year as South Africa return to the fold along with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The world champions didn’t take part last year due to the pandemic, leaving the other three sides to play a Tri-Nations. The All Blacks lifted the trophy, but they were stunned by Argentina, who also drew twice with the Wallabies.

New Zealand warmed up for this year’s tournament with a 33-25 victory over Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup fixture. The two sides meet again at Eden Park this Saturday and that clash is part of the Rugby Championship.

Here is how the All Blacks and Wallabies line up this weekend…

The other match on the opening weekend sees the Springboks, fresh from their victory over the British & Irish Lions, take on Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Here are this year’s fixtures – the majority of the tournament is being played in Australasia due to Covid-19 – and below you’ll find all the broadcast information you need to watch the matches.

2021 Rugby Championship Fixtures (kick-off times UK & Ireland)

Saturday 14 August

New Zealand v Australia (8.05am, Eden Park)

South Africa v Argentina (4.05pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Saturday 21 August

Argentina v South Africa (4.05pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Saturday 28 August

Australia v New Zealand (11am, Optus Stadium)

Saturday 11 September

New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am, Eden Park)

Sunday 12 September

Australia v South Africa (6am, Sydney Cricket Ground)

Saturday 18 September

Australia v South Africa (6am, Suncorp Stadium)

New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am, Sky Stadium)

Saturday 25 September

New Zealand v South Africa (8.05am, Forsyth Barr Stadium)

Australia v Argentina (10.45am, McDonald Jones Stadium)

Saturday 2 October

New Zealand v South Africa (8.05am, Eden Park)

Australia v Argentina (11am, GIO Stadium)

How to watch the Rugby Championship from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like the Rugby Championship, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Following on from the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, Sky Sports’ rugby coverage continues with the Rugby Championship.

The broadcaster will show all 12 matches live and if you’re out and about, you can stream games live via the Sky Go app.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when any Rugby Championship matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloRugby has the rights to stream 2021 Rugby Championship matches live.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Argentina

ESPN is the place to go to watch this year’s Rugby Championship in South America.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Australia

The good news is that you can watch the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship matches for FREE in Australia thanks to the Nine Network’s 9Gem channel. You can also stream matches for free via 9Now.

Streaming service Stan Sport also has the rights to show every Rugby Championship match, so you can also watch those not involving Australia too.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

In the Land of the Long White Cloud, the Rugby Championship will be shown live on SKY Sport NZ.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport will show all Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa.

Various DStv packages give access to SuperSport, from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from France

In France, catch the Rugby Championship action on Canal+.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Japan

Wowow is showing the 2021 Rugby Championship matches in Japan.

Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.