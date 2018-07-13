With the Rugby Championship around the corner, we take a look at the referees selected to officiate during the tournament.
2018 Rugby Championship Referees Announced
The 2018 Rugby Championship referees have been announced with some of the finest officials in the world taking control of some of the most exciting players in the world.
High-profile referees like Wayne Barnes, Nigel Owens, and Angus Gardner will officiate throughout the tournament, looking to ensure that all sides adhere to the rules of the game.
Below we have given a list of all the matches along with their match officials and TMO’s.
Australia v New Zealand
ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia (18 Aug 2018)
Referee – Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistants – Wayne Barnes (England), Luke Pearce (England)
TMO – Marius Jonker (South Africa)
South Africa v Argentina
King’s Park, Durban, South Africa (18 Aug 2018)
Referee – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zelaand)
Assistants – Angus Gardner (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO – Simon McDowell (Ireland)
New Zealand v Australia
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand (25 Aug 2018)
Referee – Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistants – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Luke Pearce (England)
TMO – Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Argentina v South Africa
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina (25 Aug 2018)
Referee – Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistants – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO – Simon McDowell (Ireland)
New Zealand v Argentina
Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand (8 Sep 2018)
Referee – Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistants – Nigel Owens (Wales), Nic Berry (Australia)
TMO – Rowan Kitt (England)
Australia v South Africa
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia (8 Sep 2018)
Referee – Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
Assistants – John Lacey (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand)
TMO – Glenn Newman (New Zealand)
New Zealand v South Africa
Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand (15 Sep 2018)
Referee – Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistants – Pascal Gauzere (France), Nic Berry (Australia)
TMO – Rowan Kitt (England)
Australia v Argentina
Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia (15 Sep 2018)
Referee – John Lacey (Ireland)
Assistants – Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Paul Williams (New Zealand)
TMO – Glenn Newman (New Zealand)
South Africa v Australia
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, South Africa (29 Sep 2018)
Referee – Jérôme Garcès (France)
Assistants – Wayne Barnes (England), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO – Graham Hughes (England)
Argentina v New Zealand
Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina (29 Sep 2018)
Referee – Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistants – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
TMO – David Grashoff (England)
South Africa v New Zealand
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa (6 Oct 2018)
Referee – Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistants – Jérôme Garcès (France), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO – Graham Hughes (England)
Argentina v Australia
Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, Argentina (6 Oct 2018)
Referee – Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistants – Mathieu Raynal (France), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
TMO – David Grashoff (England)
Australia v New Zealand
TBC, Japan (27 Oct 2018)
Referee – Romain Poite (France)
Assistants – Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)
TMO – Marius Jonker (South Africa)
