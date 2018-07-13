With the Rugby Championship around the corner, we take a look at the referees selected to officiate during the tournament.

2018 Rugby Championship Referees Announced

The 2018 Rugby Championship referees have been announced with some of the finest officials in the world taking control of some of the most exciting players in the world.

High-profile referees like Wayne Barnes, Nigel Owens, and Angus Gardner will officiate throughout the tournament, looking to ensure that all sides adhere to the rules of the game.

Below we have given a list of all the matches along with their match officials and TMO’s.

Australia v New Zealand ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia (18 Aug 2018) Referee – Jaco Peyper (South Africa) Assistants – Wayne Barnes (England), Luke Pearce (England) TMO – Marius Jonker (South Africa) South Africa v Argentina King’s Park, Durban, South Africa (18 Aug 2018) Referee – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zelaand) Assistants – Angus Gardner (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland) TMO – Simon McDowell (Ireland) New Zealand v Australia Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand (25 Aug 2018) Referee – Wayne Barnes (England) Assistants – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Luke Pearce (England) TMO – Marius Jonker (South Africa) Argentina v South Africa Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina (25 Aug 2018) Referee – Angus Gardner (Australia) Assistants – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Andrew Brace (Ireland) TMO – Simon McDowell (Ireland) New Zealand v Argentina Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand (8 Sep 2018) Referee – Pascal Gauzere (France) Assistants – Nigel Owens (Wales), Nic Berry (Australia) TMO – Rowan Kitt (England) Australia v South Africa Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia (8 Sep 2018) Referee – Glen Jackson (New Zealand) Assistants – John Lacey (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand) TMO – Glenn Newman (New Zealand)