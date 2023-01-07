After a Maxime Lucu 50:22, they get the ball in play impossibly fast

Watch: Brainy Bordeaux score smart try from quick throw

The Top 14 is full of fun moments, and this stood out today. It’s a bit like a Pokémon evolution of the incredible 50:22 from Ben Meehan last night.

A sublime kick from the scrum-half, sure, (in this instance, Maxime Lucu) but then Bordeaux-Bègles did something else great, in their game – they scored immediately from a quick throw-in that found Yoram Moefana.

Look at this rapid thinking…

Bordeaux would go on to win 23-15, The vision form Lucu is great, picking the ball up from the base and snapping off a super-quick box-kick towards the corner. It rolls out in an exceptional position and because it was a 50:22, they earn the throw-in.

Bayonne are milling around when teenage wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey slips in and plays the ball quickly.

A looping pass goes in and there is France international Moefana, eager to run onto it. Bordeaux score smart try just ten minutes in and the large home crowd enjoy the start to the match very much. And as we know, it’s a hell of a crowd to play in front of.

Bordeaux incredible attendances in Top 14

Bordeaux have become famous for their high attendances for matches at the Stade Chaban-Delmas. In October, they had 24,000 for their match against Racing 92, but their attendance for the first round of this Top 14 season was reported as over 32,000.

As recent Toulon signing Dan Biggar said in an interview with the Daily Mail, “They’ve got big crowds here every week. They had 33,000 on a Sunday night in Bordeaux.”

Considering the club has not seen glory in a number of years, their sense of community is astounding.

