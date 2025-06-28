Toulouse v Bordeaux live streams: How to watch Top 14 final 2025

All the details on how to watch tonight's Top 14 final between Toulouse and Bordeaux.

France’s premier club rugby competition reaches its climax on Saturday as Toulouse and Bordeaux face off in Paris on Saturday night, and we’re here with all the details on how to watch the Top 14 final online and on TV.

– Date: Saturday 28 June, 2025 – Kick-off time: 9:05pm CET (local) / 8:05pm BST – FREE stream: FranceTV (France) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Toulouse are the defending Top 14 champions and the championship’s dominant force in recent years, with four titles in the past six editions. However, Bordeaux, despite their last title coming way back in 1991, have major recent form and bragging rights, having lifted the European Champions Cup a month ago.

Toulouse were the 2024 Champions Cup winners too, so Bordeaux have the chance not only to emulate that double, but knock their rivals off both perches. They’ll have to play better than they did 12 months ago, when these sides met in the 2024 Top 14 final and Toulouse ran out 59-3 winners.

Read on to find out how to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux in the Top 14 final, with all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are.

Watch Toulouse v Bordeaux for FREE in France

You can watch the Top 14 final for free in the host country of France, where public broadcaster France Télévisions is showing the game.

TV viewers can watch the action on France 2, while a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream is available on the free streaming platform France.TV. Coverage is geo-restricted.

How to watch Top 14 final from anywhere

Away from home when the game’s on? That doesn’t mean you have to miss it… VPN to the rescue.

Almost all streaming platforms have geo-restrictions, which means they’ll only work in a certain country, but a VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a simple and safe way around this. VPNs work by re-routing your traffic via remote servers, meaning you can effectively alter your device’s location and unlock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Our tech expert colleagues across the office at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market, and we currently have an amazing deal you can take advantage of.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

Not only can you get 70% off two-year NordVPN plans, but RugbyWorld readers can enjoy an extra four months of subscription for free. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Simply follow this link, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal

How to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux in the UK and Ireland

You can watch the Top 14 final between Toulouse and Bordeaux live on Premier Sports in both the UK and Ireland. The match kicks off at 8:05pm BST. UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon TV platforms, or stream online via the web browser or Premier Sports app. Subscriptions cost £15.99 but there are savings for longer-term plans. Premier Sports is also the destination to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux in Ireland.

Live stream the Top 14 final in the US

FloRugby has a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream for fans in the US. FloSports plans cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year, and that gets you other sports like cycling and motorsport. Kick-off is at 3:05pm ET.

How to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sports is showing the Top 14 final between Toulouse and Bordeaux. It’s an early start for Aussie fans; kick-off is at 5.05am AEST on Sunday morning.

Subscriptions for beIN Sports will set you back $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial.

