It’s the Pro14 champions v the Currie Cup champions this evening

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch the match online

It’s the first round of the new-look United Rugby Championship this weekend – and there’s a cracking game in store this Saturday evening.

Leinster, who have won four successive Pro14 titles, are taking on South Africa’s Currie Cup champions, the Bulls, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

There are internationals scattered throughout both teams, with two experienced heads guiding the team from fly-half – Johnny Sexton in the Leinster No 10 shirt and Johan Goosen his opposite number – as well as livewires like James Lowe and Cornal Hendricks on the wings.

The back-row battle should be fascinating and physical. Marcell Coetzee leads the Bulls having returned to South Africa from Ulster and has former Springbok Arno Botha and rising star Elrigh Louw alongside him in the back row, while Leinster are fielding an all-Ireland trio of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

This is how the two teams line up and below we explain how to find a reliable Leinster v Bulls (kick-off 5.15pm) live stream.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Rory O’Loughlin, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

Bulls: David Kriel; Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Bismarck du Plessis, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Jacques van Rooyen, Janko Swanepoel, Jacques du Plessis, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans.

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch all of this season’s United Rugby Championship matches live in the UK and Ireland, and Leinster v Bulls will be live on Premier Sports 1 from 5pm.

If you have a Sky Sports or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £12.99 a month. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £12.99 a month.

The good news for those in Ireland is that this game will also be available on free-to-air Irish language channel TG4, with coverage starting at 4.50pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport is the place to go to watch this match in South Africa. Coverage of Leinster v Bulls will start at 4.10pm on SuperSport’s CSN and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, this season fans around the world can watch all 151 matches on URC TV, including Leinster v Bulls

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand, whether you want a Season Pass or just to watch this match.

