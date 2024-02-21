“Not good enough” – Watch professional side’s tap penalty play go horribly wrong

The incident summed up the game and season for the Dragons

If you didn’t laugh, you’d have probably cried. That was quite possibly what was going through the minds of Dragons fans after a gaffe saw them give up a try-scoring opportunity from a tap penalty play in their United Rugby Championship encounter with Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

With the Warriors 28-0 up at Scotstoun shortly after the break, a depleted Dragons side had a golden chance to get on the scoreboard and reduce their arrears.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

The visitors had a penalty five metres out from the try line and opted for a tap penalty play, only they forgot the tap, resulting in a Glasgow scrum and drawing an ironic cheer from the home supporters.

Will Reed would eventually score a try for the Dragons but they were well beaten in the end, the 40-7 victory moving Glasgow up to second in the URC behind Leinster. The loss was a third in a row for the Dragons and left them 15th, above only the Sharks at the bottom of the table.

But despite suffering an eighth defeat in 10 in the URC, some Dragons fans were still able to see the amusing side of the incident.

WRRAP Podcast, which focuses on Welsh rugby in the URC and EPCR, wrote on X of the tap penalty play: “Is this the most Dragons-y moment ever? Dragons attempt a tap and go.

“Except they forget to tap…”

We’ve seen players miss the tap but this might be the first time it’s been forgotten about completely.

The Dragons will aim to bounce back when they face Ulster next on March 2, while Glasgow take on Benetton Treviso.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.