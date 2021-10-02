Who will come out on top in this Welsh derby in the United Rugby Championship?

Ospreys v Cardiff live stream: How to watch the match online

A Saturday night Welsh derby is set to be one of the highlights of the second round of the United Rugby Championship.

Both the Ospreys and Cardiff kicked off their URC campaigns with victories last weekend, but who will make it two from two?

Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half for the Ospreys against his former club while British & Irish Lion Josh Adams is on the wing for Cardiff.

This is how the two teams line up and below we explain how to find a reliable Ospreys v Cardiff (kick-off 7.35pm) live stream so you can watch the action unfold at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Mat Protheroe, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (captain); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Cardiff: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Matthew Screech, Josh Turnbull (captain), Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Corey Domachowski, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Will Boyde, Lloyd Williams, Ben Thomas, Matthew Morgan.

Ospreys v Cardiff live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch all of this season’s United Rugby Championship matches live in the UK and Ireland, and Ospreys v Cardiff will be live on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

If you have a Sky Sports or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £12.99 a month. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £12.99 a month.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Ospreys v Cardiff live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport is the place to go to watch this match in South Africa. Coverage of Ospreys v Cardiff (kick-off 8.35pm SA time) will start at 8.30pm on SuperSport’s Action channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Ospreys v Cardiff live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, this season fans around the world can watch all 151 matches on URC TV, including Ospreys v Cardiff.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand, whether you want a Season Pass or just to watch this match.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

