All you need to know about watching the action from Parc y Scarlets

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch the URC match online

It’s a Welsh-Irish clash at Parc y Scarlets this Sunday afternoon in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster have picked up a maximum ten points from their opening two games while Scarlets bounced back from a first-round defeat in Edinburgh to beat the Lions last weekend. Who will come out on this repeat of the 2017 Pro12 final?

This is how the two teams line up for Scarlets v Munster (kick-off 2pm) and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the match.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (captain), Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Lloyd Ashley, Aaron Shingler, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Will Griff John, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Johnny Williams.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue (captain), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch all of this season’s United Rugby Championship matches live in the UK and Ireland, and Scarlets v Munster will be live on Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm.

If you have a Sky Sports or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £12.99 a month. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £12.99 a month.

The good news for those in Ireland and Wales is that this game will also be available on free-to-air TV.

RTE2 will have coverage from 1.30pm and Welsh language channel S4C will show the match from 1.45pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport is the place to go to watch this match in South Africa. Coverage of Scarlets v Munster (kick-off 3pm SA time) will start at 2.30pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, this season fans around the world can watch all 151 matches on URC TV, including Scarlets v Munster.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand, whether you want a Season Pass or just to watch this match.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

