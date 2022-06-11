The second last-four tie takes place in Cape Town

Stormers v Ulster live stream: How to watch the URC semi-final

Who will complete next weekend’s United Rugby Championship final line-up – Stormers or Ulster? We’ll find out this afternoon as the two meet in the second semi-final in Cape Town (kick-off 2pm UK & Ireland time).

Ulster made it through to the last four with a convincing 36-17 victory over Munster and name an unchanged team for this semi-final, including Springboks No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

A 28-17 win over Edinburgh secured Stormers’ passage through to the semi-finals and the fact they finished second in the table at the end of the regular season means they get to host this fixture at DHL Stadium.

The two sides played at the same venue in late March, with Stormers 23-20 victors. Will it be just as tight today?

Find our Stormers v Ulster live stream guide below and here are how the two teams line up in Cape Town.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (captain), JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Godlen Masimla, Sacha Mngomezulu.

Ulster: Stewart Moore; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Stormers v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch every United Rugby Championship match live in the UK and Ireland. Stormers v Ulster is live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage starting at 1.15pm.

If you have a Sky Sports contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month and with Virgin Media it’s £12.99. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month.

In the Republic of Ireland, RTÉ2 will also have live coverage of the semi-final, with coverage from 1.30pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Stormers v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has live coverage of Stormers v Ulster on its Rugby channel, with build-up from 2.30pm South Africa time (kick-off 3pm).

Stormers v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the URC from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Spark Sport is the place to go. A monthly subscription is $24.99 – and you can also sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Stormers v Ulster kicks off at 1am Sunday NZ time, with coverage from 12.55am.

Stormers v Ulster live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, fans around the world can watch the semi-final on URC TV.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand. There are a range of packages, including a Season Pass and Weekend Pass as well as individual match passes.

