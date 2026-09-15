How will the Italian side fare under Wayne Pivac’s management in the upcoming URC season?

Ahead of the big United Rugby Championship kick-off, Rugby World is running the rule over all 16 sides in the competition. First up are Benetton, who have a new head coach in former Welsh boss Wayne Pivac, but will head into the season without the brilliant Tommaso Menoncello in the centres.

We’ll be previewing every URC and Gallagher PREM side before the 2026-27 season gets underway on Friday 25 September. Keep coming back to Rugby World every day for our verdicts on each team.

Benetton discussion points

The upwards trajectory that had been evident at Benetton stalled last season as they failed to achieve much in the way of positive results – or a defined playing style – under new head coach Calum MacRae. The Italians finished 13th, 21 points short of a play-off spot.

The club’s powerbrokers were spared any awkward deliberations when MacRae elected to move to Newcastle Red Bulls as defence coach. The reins are now entrusted to the wily Wayne Pivac, who won the Pro12 with the Scarlets back in 2017.

An immediate challenge will be dealing with the vast gap left by Tommaso Menoncello, but François Carlo Mey looks a canny recruit in the centres while the back-row stocks are as competitive as ever.

The squad takes a huge hit in the Test windows, so they must always bleed in the next generation. Pivac must facilitate this development while achieving better results.

Key player

All-action openside Manuel Zuliani was a standout in this year’s Six Nations. The 26-year-old sets the tone for a wonderfully abrasive Treviso breakaway unit.

If Benetton can squeeze more from their front five, especially in the set-piece, they will be well set up front. Prop Thomas Gallo is a big loss, but Zuliani will be well rested after missing the end of last season, and summer Tests, through injury.

One to watch

Louis Werchon, a 23-year-old Australian scrum-half, made a fine impression when he spent a few months last season on loan as part of a partnership between Benetton and Queensland Reds. Having since played a full Super Rugby season, he should hit the ground running as he returns on a two-year deal.

Coaches’ box

Pivac has assembled a tidy-looking support crew that blends existing talent with his own additions.

Rhys Patchell has been recruited to take charge of the attack, Pete Wilkins switches to defence while Dewald Senekal and Salvatore Costanzo will manage the set-piece.





Benetton 2026-27 prediction

Benetton will be in the play-off mix, but much will depend on their ability to pick up points away from Stadio di Monigo. Too often last season, they were feeble on the road.

Benetton 2026-27 odds

80-1

Vital statistic

Benetton failed to win a URC game outside Italy last season. The nearest they got was a 15-15 draw at the Dragons.

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Benetton signings

Louis Werchon (Queensland Reds)

Josh Flook (Queensland Reds)

Jean Smith (Sharks)

Gonzalo Hughes (Périgueux)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes)

Matias Medrano (Pampas XV)

Francois Carlos Mey (Soyaux-Angoulême)

Benetton departures

Tommaso Menoncello (Toulouse)

Eli Snyman (Ulster)

Thomas Gallo (Lyon)

Scott Scrafton (retired)

Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (retired)

Nicolas Roger Farias (Dogos XV)

Simon Koroiyadi (Nottingham)

Malakai Fekitoa (Béziers)

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