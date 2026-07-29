The English top-flight is ready to start again in September. Here’s all the crucial info, including fixture information and how to watch on TV.
The Gallagher Prem 2026-27 season will return in September with the reigning champions Northampton Saints looking to hold onto their title.
The club will be challenged by rivals such as Bath, Exeter and Saracens. So far there has not been a lot of change in the league in terms of players or staff.
Saracens have a new director of rugby after Mark McCall retired last season. Brendan Venter has been appointed to take the club into a new era and he isn’t the only new boss. Newcastle have Dan McFarland in charge for the 2026-27 campaign.
- Read more: Last five Premiership winners
The biggest move in terms of player thus far was announced back in May. Courtney Lawes has signed for Sale Sharks which makes him available to England once again after a spell in France. However, there may be more moves before the season begins.
So, with a few months to go before the new season begins, here’s everything you need to know about the Gallagher Premiership 2026-27 season.
Gallagher Premiership 2026-27: At a glance
|Dates
|25 September 2026 – 19 June 2027
|Number of teams
|10
|Number of matches
|93
|Current champions
|Northampton Saints
|TV coverage
|Every game is available on TNT Sports in the UK
Gallagher Prem 2026-27 teams
With promotion and relegation scrapped, the 10 teams will be the same next year. The now-ringfenced league is inviting applications from new franchises, however, and Prem Rugby is looking to expand to 12 clubs in time for the 2029-30 season.
This is the current line-up of Gallagher Prem teams, with their home grounds and head coaches/directors of rugby:
- Bath Rugby
Home ground: The Rec, Bath
Head of Rugby: Johann Van Graan
- Bristol Bears
Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol
Director of Rugby: Pat Lam
- Exeter Chiefs
Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter
Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter
- Gloucester Rugby
Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester
Head coach: George Skivington
- Harlequins
Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London
Head Coach: Jason Gilmore
- Leicester Tigers
Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
Head Coach: Geoff Parling
- Newcastle Red Bulls
Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle
Interim Head Coach: Dan McFarland
- Northampton Saints
Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson
- Sale Sharks
Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson
- Saracens
Home ground: StoneX Stadium, London
Director of Rugby: Brendan Venter
Read more: Every Gallagher Prem 2025-26 kit ranked and rated
Gallagher Prem 2026-27 broadcasters
As was the case last season, TNT Sports will be the broadcaster of the 2026-27 Premiership season in the UK. A TNT Sports subscription also gives you access to Champions League football and a selection of Premier League games.
The UK’s new HBO Max service is the place to go to watch Prem Rugby live streams on TNT Sports. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch the action on HBO Max.
You can also watch TNT Sports via your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.
The Gallagher Prem final on Saturday 19 June will also be available for free across ITV’s terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service – the last of the public broadcaster’s seven live matches this season.
ITV also airs a weekly highlights show, Gallagher Prem Unleashed.
Various international broadcasters offer Gallagher Prem live streams overseas, including FloRugby in the US, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand.
Read more: How to watch Gallagher Prem Rugby from anywhere
Previous Premiership winners
After finishing eighth in the 2024/25 season, Northampton Saints had a huge comeback. They topped the regular season table and went on to beat Exeter Chiefs 26-27 in the final. It was Saints’ third Premiership title and their second in three years.
- 2015-16 Saracens
- 2016-17 Exeter Chiefs
- 2017-18 Saracens
- 2018-19 Saracens
- 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs
- 2020-21 Harlequins
- 2021-22 Leicester Tigers
- 2022-23 Saracens
- 2023-24 Northampton Saints
- 2024-25 Bath Rugby
- 2025-26 Northampton Saints
How 2025-26 Prem season was won
As previously stated, Saints had a revival last campaign after recording just eight wins from 18 matches. The club turned things around quickly, winning 14 matches in the 25-26 season and losing just three matches.
Bath remained hot on their heels all season, losing just one more game than their rivals to finish in second. Exeter had their own boosted campaign as they finished in third after recording a ninth place finish last season. The Chiefs improvement was down to many factors but one in particular was Henry Slade’s form which earned him a return to the England squad. Leicester also proved consistent and slotted in fourth.
So the semi-finals we set: Northampton v Leicester and Bath v Exeter. The top two in the table were favourites to make the finals but it didn’t quite go that way. Both play-offs were tight affairs with Saints able to stave off Leicester in a 45-31 victory. But there was an upset in the south west with Exeter becoming the first third-place team to reach the final. They defeated Bath by a single point in a 27-26 result.
The final saw a very close first half with Northampton leading 14-10 at the break. The table leaders stretched their lead in the second 40 and claimed the trophy with Henry Pollock named player of the match.
Gallagher Prem fixtures
Round 1
- Fri 25 Sept Harlequins v Bath (7.45pm)
- Fri 25 Sept Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls (7.45pm)
- Sat 26 Sept Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (3.05pm)
- Sat 26 Sept Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears (5.30pm)
- Sun 27 Sept Leicester Tigers v Saracens (3pm)
Round 2
- Fri 2 Oct Bath v Exeter Chiefs (7.45pm)
- Sat 3 Oct Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints (3.05pm)
- Sat 3 Oct Gloucester v Harlequins (5.30pm)
- Sat 3 Oct Newcastle Red Bulls v Leicester Tigers (7.45pm)
- Sun 4 Oct Saracens v Sale Sharks (3pm)
Round 3
- Fri 9 Oct Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (7.45pm)
- Sat 10 Oct Northampton Saints v Bath (3.05pm)
- Sat 10 Oct Saracens v Bristol Bears (5.30pm)
- Sun 11 Oct Sale Sharks v Harlequins (3pm)
- Sun 11 Oct Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)
Round 4 (Derby Weekend)
- Fri 23 Oct Gloucester v Bath (7.45pm)
- Fri 23 Oct Newcastle Red Bulls v Sale Sharks (7.45pm)
- Sat 24 Oct Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints (3.05pm)
- Sat 24 Oct Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)
- Sun 25 Oct Harlequins v Saracens (3pm)
Round 5
- Fri 30 Oct Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (7.45pm)
- Sat 31 Oct Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm)
- Sat 31 Oct Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)
- Sat 31 Oct Bath v Sale Sharks (3.05pm)
- Sat 31 Oct Northampton Saints v Gloucester (5.30pm)
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INTERNATIONAL BREAK (NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP)
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Round 6
- Fri 4 Dec Bath v Bristol Bears (7.45pm)
- Sat 5 Dec Gloucester v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)
- Sat 5 Dec Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (3.05pm)
- Sat 5 Dec Saracens v Northampton Saints (5.30pm)
- Sun 6 Dec Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)
Round 7
- Fri 18 Dec Newcastle Red Bulls v Bath (7.45pm)
- Sat 19 Dec Gloucester v Saracens (3pm)
- Sat 19 Dec Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (3.05pm)
- Sat 19 Dec Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)
- Sun 20 Dec Bristol Bears v Harlequins (3pm)
Round 8
- Sat 26 Dec Bristol Bears v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)
- Sat 26 Dec Bath v Leicester Tigers (3.05pm)
- Sat 26 Dec Sale Sharks v Gloucester (5.30pm)
- Sun 27 Dec Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (3.05pm)
- Mon 28 Dec Harlequins v Northampton Saints (5pm, Allianz Stadium)
Round 9
- Fri 1 Jan Gloucester v Bristol Bears (7.45pm)
- Sat 2 Jan Saracens v Bath (3.05pm)
- Sat 2 Jan Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)
- Sat 2 Jan Newcastle Red Bulls v Harlequins (5.30pm)
- Sun 3 Jan Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks (3pm)
Round 10
- Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Bath v Northampton Saints
- Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears
- Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Harlequins v Gloucester
- Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
- Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers
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INTERNATIONAL BREAK (SIX NATIONS)
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Round 11
- Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Bath v Gloucester
- Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks
- Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints
- Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Red Bulls
- Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Saracens v Harlequins
Round 12
- Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Gloucester v Leicester Tigers
- Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs
- Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Newcastle Red Bulls v Bristol Bears
- Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Northampton Saints v Saracens
- Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Sale Sharks v Bath
Round 13
- Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Bath v Newcastle Red Bulls
- Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Bristol Bears v Gloucester
- Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks
- Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Northampton Saints v Harlequins
- Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Round 14
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Leicester Tigers v Bath
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Newcastle Red Bulls v Exeter Chiefs
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Sale Sharks v Saracens
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Gloucester v Northampton Saints
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Harlequins v Bristol Bears
Round 15
- Fri 7-Sun 9 May Bristol Bears v Saracens
- Fri 7-Sun 9 May Exeter Chiefs v Bath
- Fri 7-Sun 9 May Gloucester v Sale Sharks
- Fri 7-Sun 9 May Harlequins v Newcastle Red Bulls
- Fri 7-Sun 9 May Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers
Round 16
- Fri 14-Sun 16 May Bath v Harlequins
- Fri 14-Sun 16 May Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears
- Fri 14-Sun 16 May Newcastle Red Bulls v Gloucester
- Fri 14-Sun 16 May Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints
- Fri 14-Sun 16 May Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
Round 17
- Fri 28-Sun 30 May Bristol Bears v Bath
- Fri 28-Sun 30 May Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers
- Fri 28-Sun 30 May Harlequins v Sale Sharks
- Fri 28-Sun 30 May Newcastle Red Bulls v Northampton Saints
- Fri 28-Sun 30 May Saracens v Gloucester
Round 18
- Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Bath v Saracens
- Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs
- Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Leicester Tigers v Harlequins
- Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears
- Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Sale Sharks v Newcastle Red Bulls
Semi-finals
- Friday 11 to Saturday 12 June
Final
- Saturday 19 June (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)
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