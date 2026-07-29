The English top-flight is ready to start again in September. Here’s all the crucial info, including fixture information and how to watch on TV.

The Gallagher Prem 2026-27 season will return in September with the reigning champions Northampton Saints looking to hold onto their title.

The club will be challenged by rivals such as Bath, Exeter and Saracens. So far there has not been a lot of change in the league in terms of players or staff.

Saracens have a new director of rugby after Mark McCall retired last season. Brendan Venter has been appointed to take the club into a new era and he isn’t the only new boss. Newcastle have Dan McFarland in charge for the 2026-27 campaign.

Read more: Last five Premiership winners

The biggest move in terms of player thus far was announced back in May. Courtney Lawes has signed for Sale Sharks which makes him available to England once again after a spell in France. However, there may be more moves before the season begins.

So, with a few months to go before the new season begins, here’s everything you need to know about the Gallagher Premiership 2026-27 season.

Gallagher Premiership 2026-27: At a glance

Dates 25 September 2026 – 19 June 2027 Number of teams 10 Number of matches 93 Current champions Northampton Saints TV coverage Every game is available on TNT Sports in the UK

Gallagher Prem 2026-27 teams

With promotion and relegation scrapped, the 10 teams will be the same next year. The now-ringfenced league is inviting applications from new franchises, however, and Prem Rugby is looking to expand to 12 clubs in time for the 2029-30 season.

This is the current line-up of Gallagher Prem teams, with their home grounds and head coaches/directors of rugby:

Bath Rugby

Home ground: The Rec, Bath

Head of Rugby: Johann Van Graan

Home ground: The Rec, Bath Head of Rugby: Johann Van Graan Bristol Bears

Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Director of Rugby: Pat Lam



Home ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol Director of Rugby: Pat Lam Exeter Chiefs

Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter

Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter

Home ground: Sandy Park, Exeter Director of Rugby: Rob Baxter Gloucester Rugby

Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester

Head coach: George Skivington

Home ground: Kingsholm, Gloucester Head coach: George Skivington Harlequins

Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London

Head Coach: Jason Gilmore

Home ground: Twickenham Stoop, London Head Coach: Jason Gilmore Leicester Tigers

Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Head Coach: Geoff Parling

Home ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Head Coach: Geoff Parling Newcastle Red Bulls

Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle

Interim Head Coach: Dan McFarland

Home ground: Kingston Park, Newcastle Interim Head Coach: Dan McFarland Northampton Saints

Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson

Home ground: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Director of Rugby: Phil Dowson Sale Sharks

Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson

Home ground: Salford Community Stadium, Salford Director of Rugby: Alex Sanderson Saracens

Home ground: StoneX Stadium, London

Director of Rugby: Brendan Venter

Read more: Every Gallagher Prem 2025-26 kit ranked and rated

Gallagher Prem 2026-27 broadcasters

As was the case last season, TNT Sports will be the broadcaster of the 2026-27 Premiership season in the UK. A TNT Sports subscription also gives you access to Champions League football and a selection of Premier League games.

The UK’s new HBO Max service is the place to go to watch Prem Rugby live streams on TNT Sports. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch the action on HBO Max.

You can also watch TNT Sports via your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

The Gallagher Prem final on Saturday 19 June will also be available for free across ITV’s terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service – the last of the public broadcaster’s seven live matches this season.

ITV also airs a weekly highlights show, Gallagher Prem Unleashed.

Various international broadcasters offer Gallagher Prem live streams overseas, including FloRugby in the US, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Read more: How to watch Gallagher Prem Rugby from anywhere

Previous Premiership winners

After finishing eighth in the 2024/25 season, Northampton Saints had a huge comeback. They topped the regular season table and went on to beat Exeter Chiefs 26-27 in the final. It was Saints’ third Premiership title and their second in three years.

2015-16 Saracens

Saracens 2016-17 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs 2017-18 Saracens

Saracens 2018-19 Saracens

Saracens 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs 2020-21 Harlequins

Harlequins 2021-22 Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers 2022-23 Saracens

Saracens 2023-24 Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints 2024-25 Bath Rugby

Bath Rugby 2025-26 Northampton Saints

How 2025-26 Prem season was won

As previously stated, Saints had a revival last campaign after recording just eight wins from 18 matches. The club turned things around quickly, winning 14 matches in the 25-26 season and losing just three matches.

Bath remained hot on their heels all season, losing just one more game than their rivals to finish in second. Exeter had their own boosted campaign as they finished in third after recording a ninth place finish last season. The Chiefs improvement was down to many factors but one in particular was Henry Slade’s form which earned him a return to the England squad. Leicester also proved consistent and slotted in fourth.

So the semi-finals we set: Northampton v Leicester and Bath v Exeter. The top two in the table were favourites to make the finals but it didn’t quite go that way. Both play-offs were tight affairs with Saints able to stave off Leicester in a 45-31 victory. But there was an upset in the south west with Exeter becoming the first third-place team to reach the final. They defeated Bath by a single point in a 27-26 result.

The final saw a very close first half with Northampton leading 14-10 at the break. The table leaders stretched their lead in the second 40 and claimed the trophy with Henry Pollock named player of the match.

Gallagher Prem fixtures

Round 1

Fri 25 Sept Harlequins v Bath (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 25 Sept Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 26 Sept Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 26 Sept Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 27 Sept Leicester Tigers v Saracens (3pm)

Round 2

Fri 2 Oct Bath v Exeter Chiefs (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 3 Oct Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 3 Oct Gloucester v Harlequins (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sat 3 Oct Newcastle Red Bulls v Leicester Tigers (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sun 4 Oct Saracens v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Round 3

Fri 9 Oct Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 10 Oct Northampton Saints v Bath (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 10 Oct Saracens v Bristol Bears (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 11 Oct Sale Sharks v Harlequins (3pm)

(3pm) Sun 11 Oct Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)

Round 4 (Derby Weekend)

Fri 23 Oct Gloucester v Bath (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 23 Oct Newcastle Red Bulls v Sale Sharks (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 24 Oct Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 24 Oct Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 25 Oct Harlequins v Saracens (3pm)

Round 5

Fri 30 Oct Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 31 Oct Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 31 Oct Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 31 Oct Bath v Sale Sharks (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 31 Oct Northampton Saints v Gloucester (5.30pm)

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INTERNATIONAL BREAK (NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP)

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Round 6

Fri 4 Dec Bath v Bristol Bears (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 5 Dec Gloucester v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 5 Dec Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 5 Dec Saracens v Northampton Saints (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 6 Dec Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Round 7

Fri 18 Dec Newcastle Red Bulls v Bath (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 19 Dec Gloucester v Saracens (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 19 Dec Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 19 Dec Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 20 Dec Bristol Bears v Harlequins (3pm)

Round 8

Sat 26 Dec Bristol Bears v Newcastle Red Bulls (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 26 Dec Bath v Leicester Tigers (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 26 Dec Sale Sharks v Gloucester (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 27 Dec Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Mon 28 Dec Harlequins v Northampton Saints (5pm, Allianz Stadium)

Round 9

Fri 1 Jan Gloucester v Bristol Bears (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 2 Jan Saracens v Bath (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 2 Jan Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sat 2 Jan Newcastle Red Bulls v Harlequins (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 3 Jan Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Round 10

Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Bath v Northampton Saints

Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Harlequins v Gloucester

Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

Fri 22-Sun 24 Jan Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers

—————————————————-——-——

INTERNATIONAL BREAK (SIX NATIONS)

—————————————————-——-——

Round 11

Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Bath v Gloucester

Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks

Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Red Bulls

Fri 19-Sun 21 Mar Saracens v Harlequins

Round 12

Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Gloucester v Leicester Tigers

Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs

Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Newcastle Red Bulls v Bristol Bears

Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Northampton Saints v Saracens

Fri 26-Sun 28 Mar Sale Sharks v Bath

Round 13

Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Bath v Newcastle Red Bulls

Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Bristol Bears v Gloucester

Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks

Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Northampton Saints v Harlequins

Fri 16-Sun 18 Apr Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Round 14

Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Leicester Tigers v Bath

Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Newcastle Red Bulls v Exeter Chiefs

Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Sale Sharks v Saracens

Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Gloucester v Northampton Saints

Fri 23-Sun 25 Apr Harlequins v Bristol Bears

Round 15

Fri 7-Sun 9 May Bristol Bears v Saracens

Fri 7-Sun 9 May Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Fri 7-Sun 9 May Gloucester v Sale Sharks

Fri 7-Sun 9 May Harlequins v Newcastle Red Bulls

Fri 7-Sun 9 May Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

Round 16

Fri 14-Sun 16 May Bath v Harlequins

Fri 14-Sun 16 May Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Fri 14-Sun 16 May Newcastle Red Bulls v Gloucester

Fri 14-Sun 16 May Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints

Fri 14-Sun 16 May Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Round 17

Fri 28-Sun 30 May Bristol Bears v Bath

Fri 28-Sun 30 May Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers

Fri 28-Sun 30 May Harlequins v Sale Sharks

Fri 28-Sun 30 May Newcastle Red Bulls v Northampton Saints

Fri 28-Sun 30 May Saracens v Gloucester

Round 18

Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Bath v Saracens

Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs

Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears

Fri 4-Sun 6 Jun Sale Sharks v Newcastle Red Bulls

Semi-finals

Friday 11 to Saturday 12 June

Final

Saturday 19 June (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

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