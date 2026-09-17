Can Stuart Lancaster’s squad balance URC commitments with a return to the Champions Cup?

Connacht may be about to realise that a successful campaign can bring its own challenges. Last season’s eighth place guaranteed the Irish side a place in the URC play-offs and this season’s Champions Cup, but how will Stuart Lancaster’s men handle the extra burden of Europe’s premier club competition? That remains to be seen, but with some talented Irish internationals in the squad – including new recruit Ciarán Frawley – few opposition sides are going to fancy a trip to the Dexcom Stadium.

Below we run the rule over Connacht’s chances this year. Rugby World will also have season previews for all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides between now and the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Connacht discussion points

This is the ‘judge me now’ campaign for Stuart Lancaster after a solid first campaign out west. The former England, Leinster and Racing coach achieved his primary goals last season of the URC play-offs and a return to the Champions Cup with a squad largely inherited from Andy Friend.

Twelve months ago, No 8 Sean Jansen insisted that Connacht were capable of being “a top-four side”. Although they finished eighth in the URC standings, they were just a point off fifth-placed Munster.

The challenge for Connacht is to improve on that while handling the extra demands of pool ties with Saracens, Toulouse and Exeter on their European adventures.

Key player

Sean Jansen was a model of consistency last season. He was rewarded with a Test debut against Japan and another outing against his native New Zealand during the summer. One of the province’s best signings in recent years, the hugely physical No 8 may have to juggle club rugby with a prolonged presence in the Ireland set-up.

One to watch

Connacht have made some smart signings and promoted a number of promising academy players. Their key acquisition is clearly Ciarán Frawley. The 28-year-old fly-half has joined from Leinster to jolt his international career – he started for Ireland in their summer win over Japan, a match that also saw Test debuts for Connacht props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo. A fine clutch kicker and tactical operator, Frawley will joust with Josh Ioane for the out-half role.

Coaches’ box

Lancaster leads the way in his second season in Galway. There have been some staff changes, with backs coach Rod Seib replaced by Harlequins’ Gerard Mullen, and Cullie Tucker leaving to become head coach of Ireland U20. Trevor Woodman replaces Tucker as scrum coach – “Everyone told me to bring a rain jacket,” says the former World Cup winner.

Connacht 2026-27 prediction

Given the added Champions Cup demands, finishing fifth or sixth, and attempting a play-off win on the road, may be the height of Connacht’s URC ambitions.

Connacht 2026-27 odds

66-1

Vital statistic

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast won the most URC turnovers (12) among the Irish provinces last season.

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Connacht signings

Ciarán Frawley (Leinster)

Will Connors (Leinster)

Jerry Cahir (Leinster)

François van Wyk (Bath)

Tom Connolly (Old Belvedere)

Billy Bohan (promoted from academy)

Fiachna Barrett (promoted from academy)

Seán Naughton (promoted from academy)

Matthew Victory (promoted from academy)

Connacht departures

Peter Dooley (Leinster)

Jack Aungier (Munster)

Joe Joyce (Gloucester)

Matthew Devine (Ulster)

Chay Mullins (Ulster)

Jack Carty (retired)

Denis Buckley (released)

Temi Lasisi (released)

David Hawkshaw (released)

Oisín Dowling (released)

Oisín McCormack (released)

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