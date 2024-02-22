Ciarán Frawley: Ten things you should know about Irish back

He could be set for his first start for Ireland this weekend against Wales

Ciarán Frawley has been playing his rugby at Leinster since making his debut in 2018 and first broke into Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad in 2021, but had to wait for an international debut until August 2023.

The versatile back is undoubtedly talented but has had to bide his time for an opportunity and the debate over his best position still rages on.

Here’s what you need to know about Frawley.

Ten things you should know about Ciarán Frawley

1. Frawley is Australia-born, having been born to Irish emigrants in Sydney on December 4, 1997, but he returned to Ireland at the age of three to be raised in north Dublin.

2. He played his underage rugby for Skerries RFC before moving to UCD’s team while he was studying.

3. Frawley joined Leinster’s academy in 2018, and such was the ability of the back that he unusually made his debut in his first season within the academy as he came off the bench against the Scarlets.

4. He represented Ireland at U17, U18, and U20 levels and before the 2024 Six Nations, had earned two senior caps for Ireland. He is still eligible to play for Australia should he decide to follow World Rugby protocol to make this a possibility after a three-year cooling down period.

5. The versatile back is adept at playing full-back, centre, and fly-half. This ability makes him a prized asset to Andy Farrell, particularly as an option off the bench due to his ability to cover a variety of positions.

6. Frawley has two caps for Ireland and a 100%-win record with his nation, but he has never started a Test match for the country, only playing one minute of Six Nations rugby in his career going into the 2024 championship.

7. The Leinster man was included in the historic 2022 Ireland rugby union tour of New Zealand, as the Irish team secured their first series win away to the All Blacks.

8. As well as his two caps for Ireland, he also played twice for Ireland against the Māori All Blacks while on tour in New Zealand.

9. In June 2022, he was named Leinster’s 2021–22 Supporters’ Player of the Year.

10. Frawley is an avid golfer away from the rugby pitch, as he finds comfort on the golf course as it helps release any stress for the Irish international.

