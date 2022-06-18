The first United Rugby Championship final takes place in Cape Town

URC final live stream: How to watch Stormers v Bulls

Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is the stage for the first-ever United Rugby Championship final, which is an all-South African affair.

Stormers host Bulls this evening (kick-off 6.30pm UK & Ireland time/7.30pm SA time), but who will lift the new URC trophy?

When they played at the same venue back in April, Stormers held off a late Bulls’ comeback to win 19-17 and the 31,000 supporters in attendance today – the maximum capacity allowed – will be hoping for an equally competitive fixture.

The battle at No 8 between highly-rated 22-year-olds Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw – both included in the South Africa squad for the Wales series – should be fascinating.

These are the two team selections and below you’ll find a URC final live stream guide with details of how to watch the Stormers v Bulls match.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (captain), JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Junior Pokomela, Nama Xaba, Godlen Masimla, Sacha Mngomezulu.

Bulls: Canan Moodie; David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp; Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn, Kurt-Lee Arendse.

URC final live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch every United Rugby Championship match live in the UK and Ireland. Stormers v Bulls is live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5.30pm.

If you have a Sky Sports contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month and with Virgin Media it’s £12.99. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month.

In the Republic of Ireland, RTÉ2 will also have live coverage of the final, with coverage from 6pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

URC final live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has live coverage of Stormers v Bulls on its Grandstand and Rugby channels, with build-up from 6.30pm South Africa time (kick-off 7.30pm).

URC final live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the URC from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Spark Sport is the place to go. A monthly subscription is $24.99 – and you can also sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Stormers v Bulls kicks off at 5.30am Sunday NZ time, with coverage from 5.25am.

URC final live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, fans around the world can watch the final on URC TV.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand. There are a range of packages, including a Season Pass and Weekend Pass as well as individual match passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.