Where to watch Bulls v Sharks: URC semi-final live streams

Who will come out on top in this all-South African URC clash?

Want to watch the Bulls v Sharks United Rugby Championship semi-final on Saturday? You’ve come to the right place because this guide will provide all the information you need to tune in, wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free if you’re in Ireland or New Zealand.

– Date: Saturday 7 June, 2025 – Kick-off time: 5:15pm BST / 6:15pm SAST / 12:15pm ET – FREE Streams: TG4 (Ireland), TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There’s guaranteed to be South African representation in this year’s URC final, as the Bulls and the Sharks meet at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. These two sides finished second and third in the championship table, so there’s little to choose between them. That said, the Bulls do have the experience of reaching two of the last three finals. (They’d prefer to forget the fact they lost them both.)

The Bulls beat Edinburgh 42-33 in last weekend’s quarter-final, to secure comparatively straightforward passage to the last four. The Sharks, meanwhile, may still be carrying the scars from their bruising quarter-final against Munster, which finished 24-24 after extra time. The Sharks eventually won the tie on penalty kicks.

With plenty of World Cup-winning Springboks on display, a Bulls v Sharks live stream will be a must-watch on Saturday. Here’s how to watch this year’s second URC semi-final on TV, online and from anywhere.

Watch a free Bulls v Sharks live stream

There are a couple of free-to-air options to watch Bulls v Sharks live streams on Saturday.

In Ireland free-to-air TV channel TG4 is showing the game. This will also be available online on the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Coverage of of this URC semi-final is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Bulls v Sharks will also be available on TVNZ+ in New Zealand, which is totally free. It has an impressive selection of sporting rights, including both of this weekend’s URC semi-finals. All you need to do to watch is set up an account, but do remember that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

Don’t despair if you’re away from Ireland or New Zealand this weekend. You can still tune in by using a VPN – we’ll explain how below.

Live stream Bulls v Sharks from anywhere

If you want to watch Bulls v Sharks coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad when the game kicks off on Saturday, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Watch Bulls v Sharks in South Africa

This all-South African tie will be is sure to be a huge deal and you can watch the game on subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Bulls v Sharks live streams in the UK

UK-based rugby fans can watch Bulls v Sharks on Premier Sports, which has the rights to every game from the URC, as well as the European Champions Cup and the French Top 14.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad.

Live stream Bulls v Sharks in Ireland

TG4 isn’t the only viewing option for fans in Ireland. Premier Sports Ireland also has rights to the game and you can add it to your TV package. In contrast to the UK, however, there is no dedicated streaming service. Instead you have to sign up through Now, which you can get for €27 a month at the moment.

How to watch a Bulls v Sharks live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Bulls v Sharks live stream on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Watch Bulls v Sharks in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is broadcasting Bulls v Sharks. To get the rugby, you need the Premium subscription, which costs $34.99 a month, reduced to $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Other Bulls v Sharks viewing options

There are other live streams for Bulls v Sharks. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

Viaplay has the rights to URC in rugby but only certain games are available in certain regions, so it’s worth having a look at your local schedule.

