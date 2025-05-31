Watch Leinster v Scarlets on Saturday for a huge clash in the quarter finals of the United Rugby Championship, with all the details here on live streams and broadcasters.

– Date: Saturday 31 May – Kick-off time: 3pm BST – FREE Streams: RTÉ Player (Ireland), TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Leinster are the heavy favourites, the Irish giants topping the URC regulation season table. Scarlets, meanwhile, snuck into the knockout phase finishing in eighth.

The Welsh side did beat Leinster in that league phase just last month, although that was against a second-string Leinster line-up.

Still, it’s anyone’s to grab on Saturday afternoon, and there should be a cracking atmosphere inside Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, so read on to find out all the information you need to watch Leinster v Scarlets online, on TV, from anywhere.

Watch a Leinster v Scarlets free live stream

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there are Leinster v Scarlets free live streams.

You can watch Leinster v Scarlets for free in Ireland, with free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ showing the game on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and the RTÉ Player, the online platform that’s click and play with no registration required. Coverage of the game is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Leinster v Scarlets will also be available on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Away from home right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Leinster v Scarlets from anywhere

If you want to watch Leinster v Scarlets coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Watch Leinster v Scarlets in the UK

In the UK, rugby fans can watch Leinster v Scarlets on Premier Sports.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Leinster v Scarlets in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Leinster v Scarlets for free on RTÉ, as outlined above. Additionally, Premier Sports is also a broadcast option You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which you can get for €17 a month at the moment.

Live stream Leinster v Scarlets from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Leinster v Scarlets. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

Supersport has the rights in South Africa, and it’s FloRugby in the US.

