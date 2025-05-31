Sharks v Munster live stream: How to watch Saturday’s URC quarter-final

Watch Sharks v Munster on Saturday in the quarter finals of the United Rugby Championship, with free live streams among the TV options for rugby fans.

– Date: Saturday 31 May – Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 6:30pm SAST / 12:30pm ET – FREE Streams: TG4 (Ireland), TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After Friday’s opening clash between Glasgow Warriors and Stormers, Saturday sees the other three URC quarter-final ties, with Ireland’s Munster paying a visit to the Hollywoodbets Sharks’ home of Kings Park, Durban.

Sharks have the home draw thanks to their superior finish in the regulation season URC league table, placing third, three places and 11 points ahead of Munster.

But it’s all to play for in the knock-out stages, so read on to find out all the information you need to watch Sharks v Munster live streams today, including broadcaster options around the world.

Watch a Sharks v Munster free live stream

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there are Sharks v Munster free live streams.

You can watch Munster play Sharks for free in Ireland, with free-to-air TV channel TG4 showing the game. This will also be available online on the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Coverage of the game is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Sharks v Munster will also be available on TVNZ+ in New Zealand, a sports streaming platform that’s totally free. It has an eclectic array of rights, including the URC. Sharks v Munster is one of a number of games this weekend available to stream for free. All you need to do is set up an account, but the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

If you’re away from New Zealand or Ireland at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Sharks v Munster from anywhere

If you want to watch Sharks v Munster coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Get over 70% off NordVPN

Sharks v Munster live stream in South Africa

In South Africa, where the game is being played, Sharks v Munster will be shown on Supersport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Sharks v Munster in the UK

In the UK, rugby fans can watch Sharks v Munster on Premier Sports. The service has taken over from TNT Sports as the Champions Cup broadcaster, and it also has the rights to every game from the URC.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Munster v Sharks in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Munster v Sharks for free on TG4, as outlined above. Additionally, Premier Sports is also a broadcast option You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which you can get for €17 a month at the moment.

Watch a Sharks v Munster live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Sharks v Munster live stream on saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Watch Sharks v Munster in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is broadcasting Sharks v Munster.

To get the rugby, you need the Premium subscription, which costs $34.99 a month, or $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Live stream Sharks v Munster from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Sharks v Munster. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

Viaplay has the rights to URC in rugby but only certain games are available in certain regions, so it’s worth checking your local schedule.

